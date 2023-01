Hey everyone new guy here! I have a 2000 GT Coupe and I’m having issues with the brake lights I have already changed the brake light switch and checked fuses but my issue is I have power at fuse 33 but no power at fuse 41 but if I turn the key on I get 10.5 volts at fuse 41 and 10.5 volts at the switch and I have hyper flash with my turn signals what could be my issue thanks for any help and information!!!