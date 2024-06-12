Question on Chime Module and Airbag controller?

Good day all, I was curious about the nessecity of retaining the Chime module and the Airbag controller. I have a 1992 LX. I bought a started project and am completing it. All the factory electronics have been removed along with the Dash, ECU and all EFI related harnesses. I am running a Holley Sniper 2 with the complete Ecosystem, Hyper spark everything including the PDM. Dash was swapped to a Dakota digital along with GPS speedo and most other data coming from the Sniper. All that said I have a lot of wiring that I am not sure I need. I am slowly working through it. this leads to my question. I no longer have the airbag as the steering wheel is changed. all sensors were removed as well. Can I simply unplug and remove the control module? Also, what about the chime Module, I do not need to be reminded of lights left on as the battery cut off will be flipped when not in use. I realize I am disabling systems; however, they were removed before I bought the car. I am retaining all lights, power windows/locks, neutral safety etc. just trying to clean it up and thin out the wiring.