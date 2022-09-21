Questions about swapping a 2.3 Turbo motor out of a 88 Super Coupe into my 93 2.3NA Vert

Realblaxxican

Realblaxxican

Jul 6, 2020
Brentwood CA
Hello everyone! So I have been hunting for a turbo 2.3 motor for some time. I finally have a lead on one for a decent price. I have a T5 trany that needs to be rebuilt, but I don't really want to go through a manual swap for my daily. I'm not to familiar with these drivetrains... Would it be possible (realistically) to get that motor to work with my A4LD trany? I just had it rebuilt about 2 weeks ago and it cost a pretty penny. So I'm not eager to ditch it just yet. I'm not trying to do anything crazy with the new motor, I just want some more power than what I currently have. I'm doing research online about this, but I'd truly appreciate any additional info, tips, things to avoid, DOs & DON'Ts.

Thanks Guys! Allot of you have helped me through your comments in the past. I appreciate it.
 
evintho

evintho

Nov 12, 2003
Santa Rosa, CA.
The A4LD was the optional automatic transmission behind the N/A 2.3's that came in '87-'93 Mustangs. So yeah, it should bolt right up. Word of caution though.....they're not known for their reliability. N/A 2.3's of that era produced all of 88 hp whereas the 2.3 Turbos made 200 hp. It'll be interesting to see how long the tranny lasts!
 
Piranahbite

Piranahbite

Jan 21, 2022
American canyon
I'm in the same boat as you except I'm coming from an 87' 5-speed car, I'm currently in mid-rebuild of the engine, and I'm just doing some minor tweaks to an 88 TC motor to I guess give it a little more Kick.

hope to here some updates about the engine swap!
 
