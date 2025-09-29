SBF Head Flow Table - Work in Progress

Noobz347
|Head
|Chamber Volume
|Valve Sizes (Int/Exh)
|.100" In / Ex
|.200" In / Ex
|.300" In / Ex
|.400" In / Ex
|.500" In / Ex
|.600" In / Ex
|.650" In / Ex
|.700" In / Ex
|AFR 185 (CNC “Street”)
|58cc
|2.02 / 1.60
|66 / 57
|142 / 118
|195 / 164
|247 / 200
|276 / 210
|289 / 215
|—
|293 / 218
|AFR 205 (Renegade)
|58cc (64cc opt.)
|2.08 / 1.60
|69 / 61
|141 / 125
|201 / 180
|251 / 211
|291 / 225
|308 / 231
|—
|313 / 234
|AFR 220 (Comp CNC)
|65cc
|2.08 / 1.60
|72 / 65
|145 / 120
|207 / 160
|263 / 214
|299 / 225
|316 / 229
|—
|320 / 232
|TFS 11R 190 (Street Ported)
|56cc
|2.02 / 1.60
|71 / 60
|139 / 111
|205 / 150
|257 / 185
|288 / 212
|304 / 227
|—
|—
|TFS 11R 205 (Comp CNC)
|66cc
|2.08 / 1.60
|71 / 60
|140 / 111
|208 / 150
|261 / 185
|298 / 212
|321 / 227
|—
|—
|TFS 11R 227 (CNC-Profiled)
|66cc
|2.08 / 1.60
|71 / 60
|139 / 111
|208 / 150
|269 / 185
|307 / 212
|334 / 227
|338 / 229
|—
I've also included Exhaust/Intake ratios for folks considering N/A vs. Boosted apps:
|Head
|.400"
|.500"
|.600"
|.650"/.700"
|AFR 185 (CNC Street)
|81.0%
|76.1%
|74.4%
|74.4% (.700)
|AFR 205 (Renegade)
|84.1%
|77.3%
|75.0%
|74.8% (.700)
|AFR 220 (Comp CNC)
|81.4%
|75.3%
|72.5%
|72.5% (.700)
|TFS 11R 190 (Street)
|72.0%
|73.6%
|74.7%
|—
|TFS 11R 205 (Comp CNC)
|70.9%
|71.1%
|70.7%
|—
|TFS 11R 227 (CNC)
|68.8%
|69.1%
|68.0%
|67.8% (.650)
Higher E/I (≈75–85%) = stronger exhaust side relative to intake. Helpful for smaller cams/headers and many N/A street combos. (AFR 185/205 lean this way at mid lift.)
Lower E/I (≈68–72%) = intake-dominant head. Often fine (even desirable) for boosted combos or bigger cams/headers where you can add exhaust duration/area. (TFS 11R 205/227 trend here.)
Mid-lift behavior matters for street torque: note how AFR heads carry ~81% at .400", while the big TFS 227 is ~69%—great intake, needs cam/header to support exhaust.