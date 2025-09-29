SBF Head Flow Table - Work in Progress

Noobz347

Noobz347

HeadChamber VolumeValve Sizes (Int/Exh).100" In / Ex.200" In / Ex.300" In / Ex.400" In / Ex.500" In / Ex.600" In / Ex.650" In / Ex.700" In / Ex
AFR 185 (CNC “Street”)58cc2.02 / 1.6066 / 57142 / 118195 / 164247 / 200276 / 210289 / 215293 / 218
AFR 205 (Renegade)58cc (64cc opt.)2.08 / 1.6069 / 61141 / 125201 / 180251 / 211291 / 225308 / 231313 / 234
AFR 220 (Comp CNC)65cc2.08 / 1.6072 / 65145 / 120207 / 160263 / 214299 / 225316 / 229320 / 232
TFS 11R 190 (Street Ported)56cc2.02 / 1.6071 / 60139 / 111205 / 150257 / 185288 / 212304 / 227
TFS 11R 205 (Comp CNC)66cc2.08 / 1.6071 / 60140 / 111208 / 150261 / 185298 / 212321 / 227
TFS 11R 227 (CNC-Profiled)66cc2.08 / 1.6071 / 60139 / 111208 / 150269 / 185307 / 212334 / 227338 / 229


I've also included Exhaust/Intake ratios for folks considering N/A vs. Boosted apps:

Head.400".500".600".650"/.700"
AFR 185 (CNC Street)81.0%76.1%74.4%74.4% (.700)
AFR 205 (Renegade)84.1%77.3%75.0%74.8% (.700)
AFR 220 (Comp CNC)81.4%75.3%72.5%72.5% (.700)
TFS 11R 190 (Street)72.0%73.6%74.7%
TFS 11R 205 (Comp CNC)70.9%71.1%70.7%
TFS 11R 227 (CNC)68.8%69.1%68.0%67.8% (.650)

Higher E/I (≈75–85%) = stronger exhaust side relative to intake. Helpful for smaller cams/headers and many N/A street combos. (AFR 185/205 lean this way at mid lift.)

Lower E/I (≈68–72%) = intake-dominant head. Often fine (even desirable) for boosted combos or bigger cams/headers where you can add exhaust duration/area. (TFS 11R 205/227 trend here.)

Mid-lift behavior matters for street torque: note how AFR heads carry ~81% at .400", while the big TFS 227 is ~69%—great intake, needs cam/header to support exhaust.
 

