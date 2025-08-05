SCAMMER on Stangnet

you have a Scammer named Cobra Jet NJ and neckturtle47 on here. I placed an ad on the Forum page " Wanted to Buy" for a 95-97 explorer intake manifold. I was PM'd by a user named neckturtle47 who gave me a recommendation to talk to Cobra Jet NJ, that this person had one for sale. So I contacted this person and a deal was made. I gave a deposit of $325 for an intake on Aug 1st and that was that. The part never shipped, no tracking and I can no longer get a response from Cobra Jet NJ. This person is a con artist and should be band from the site. If you need more information, I can give you the PM conversation that took place. Thank you
