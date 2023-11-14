SEMA 2023: What You Missed! | Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics
Couldn’t make it to the SEMA Show? No sweat – we're bringing the highlights to you. Thank you to all who stopped by our booth at the show and those of you who tuned in to our social channels from home. Your support means the world to us!
We were stoked to announce our ALL NEW 2.5” Class V HitchMount for heavy duty trucks! With the same snap-fit design, this new light will be sure to turn heads on your rig, all while remaining super easy to install! This kit will be available soon!
We were excited to see our Elite Max Headlights for the 2021-2023 Ford F-150 earn the TORA Award for Best New Off-Road Product. It's a testament to our team's hard work, focusing on design, reliability, and functional innovation. These headlights have proven to be much more than just your standard replacement--they're a significant upgrade for any off-road enthusiast looking for performance after dark.
