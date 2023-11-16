Set Your Alarm! Black Friday Deals Launching 11/20!

Cc8Vt2E.gif


Our BIGGEST sale of the year is almost here!

BLACK FRIDAY LAUNCH DATE:
11/20/23

Keep an eye on for the latest updates, and follow the steps below to get ready!

☑️ Create an account and save your items in your cart!

☑️ Login on 11/20 to finish checking out!

Be prepared for the BEST deals of the entire year while supplies last!

Important Tip: If a product sells out during our sale and the discount pricing disappears, you can use our find a dealer tool on our website to find an authorized Diode Dynamics dealer still honoring discount pricing.

No coupon codes will be required for this sale on 11/20-12/1.
Products included during our Black Friday Sale will automatically be discounted on the website listing.

Questions/Concerns:
Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. CDT
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 314-205-3033​
 

