Sequential shifter (again)

2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
7,593
1,442
194
NJ
#1
Not sure if you guys have seen this, someone sent me a video. (they have a video on their website, not all that informative).
I know it's been tried before and i don't think anyone really brought it to market.
s1sequential.com

Sequential shifter : T-5

This is the most recent addition to our sequential shifter range. It almost entirely the same as our T-56 shifter with just 4 different parts so you are getting all the performance and reliability of our current shifters. This is a simple bolt on fitment that will convert the standard H-pattern...
s1sequential.com s1sequential.com
s1sequential.com

TKX/TKO Sequential shifter

This Shifter is not yet for sale but will be available soon. If you want to be notified when its ready to order please leave your email here: Sign up for TKX updates * indicates required Email Address * First Name /* real people should not fill this in and expect good things – do […]
s1sequential.com s1sequential.com

I always think it's kind of cool, but at the same time appears my guess would be it sucks on the street.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Torsen T2R (M-4204-T31H), excessive play?
Replies
0
Views
161
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
letumeternum
L
N
Having some drivetrain issues, need some advice...
Replies
4
Views
618
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
2000xp8
Blaupunkt Bremen SQR 46 DAB, got one... installed
Replies
36
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
18
Views
3K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu