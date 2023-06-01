Shift boot clips, anyone know the size off hand?

rednotch
Aug 14, 2000
778
328
93
https://www.cjponyparts.com/retaining-clip-set-upper-shifter-boot-to-bezel-1987-1993/p/HW4293/?year=1993&gclid=Cj0KCQjw4NujBhC5ARIsAF4Iv6dVAOoXM6PumOERvegBIBhADEeIAvCj4l8iIWKe7ygfrITDtdz1698aAubTEALw_wcB
Anyone happen to know the size of those clips that hold the boot to the bezel off hand.. You can get a 100 for what the resto places want for 4 lol, there just flat spring nuts, can't find one with clips still on it in my parts pile so far.