Slow re-fueling 2000 GT

I have completed the Windsor to Romeo engine swap in my 2000 Mustang GT. Went to fill up. The service station pump shuts off after a small amount of gas flows (like it is full). I tried every way I could think of to adjust the nozzle (up, down, left, right) no luck. It takes a very long time to re-fuel because of the constant shutting off. I tried at 3 other gas stations with the same result.
The car did set un-drivable with a full tank for two years before I bought it. The tank was drained and refilled before putting in a new engine (forced ran the fuel pump).
A visual inspection does not show any obvious problems. The car drives perfectly. No DTC’s codes even after several hundred miles of driving.
I am attempting to research the problem and not really getting a good picture of how everything is connected on top of the gas tank. One of the things considered was a stuck filler check valve. I tried poking it with a stiff hose. I can feel it move and it does help for a fill up but then goes back to slow filling.
Not thrilled about pulling the tank. Unfortunately, Ford does not sell the check valve by itself (only the complete filler tube assembly for $117). Further, if I am going to pull the tank, I want to be sure to check for all possible problems it could be while the tank is down.
If anybody has any ideas, I would love to hear them. Thanks.
OBTW, which Vapor Management system does the 1999-2004 Mustang use (enhanced)? How does the Mustang actually vent air during re-fueling?
