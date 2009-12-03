Slow re-fueling 2000 GT

wmburns said: I have completed the Windsor to Romeo engine swap in my 2000 Mustang GT. Went to fill up. The service station pump shuts off after a small amount of gas flows (like it is full). I tried every way I could think of to adjust the nozzle (up, down, left, right) no luck. It takes a very long time to re-fuel because of the constant shutting off. I tried at 3 other gas stations with the same result.



The car did set un-drivable with a full tank for two years before I bought it. The tank was drained and refilled before putting in a new engine (forced ran the fuel pump).



A visual inspection does not show any obvious problems. The car drives perfectly. No DTC’s codes even after several hundred miles of driving.



I am attempting to research the problem and not really getting a good picture of how everything is connected on top of the gas tank. One of the things considered was a stuck filler check valve. I tried poking it with a stiff hose. I can feel it move and it does help for a fill up but then goes back to slow filling.



Not thrilled about pulling the tank. Unfortunately, Ford does not sell the check valve by itself (only the complete filler tube assembly for $117). Further, if I am going to pull the tank, I want to be sure to check for all possible problems it could be while the tank is down.



If anybody has any ideas, I would love to hear them. Thanks.



OBTW, which Vapor Management system does the 1999-2004 Mustang use (enhanced)? How does the Mustang actually vent air during re-fueling? Click to expand...

Yep Yep I had this issue before when I had my SLP exhaust Dump right over my rear axel. Its possible if you are running dumps or if you exhaust, is just hot you could have melted your evap lines or just have something in them. They are easy to replace, when I had done mine I went to AutoZone and got about 6ft of Good Year 7/8 inch high temp heater hose and ran them the length of my old melted ones. If you ever seen the Vacuum line coming of the driver side vale cover of a stock GT its made from the same plastic piping. Just run them the length of the old ones from the charcoal canister to you filler pipe and to your tank and the over flow. It’s a 5 dollar fix.Crawl under the rear of your car and take a look at the evap hoses that run from your filler/pipe around the front of your tank and to the left side to the charcoal canister. They are pretty easy to spot.At first I thought someone put a Ping-Pong ball in my tank, then thought it was the anti siphon filter. Then climbed under and found a heap of melted plastic hoses. Even though you are slicing through the air the negative air space in the wheel well and other cavities of mustangs do not vent well so they collect a lot of heat in different areas especially underneath the car.Heater hose.this like has a few pics to look for on the evap lines, but its for a fule pump replacement. Image 13 shows the evap hoses.