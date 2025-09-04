Small display for data

Mustang5L5
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
- 42,622
- 17,297
- 224
What’s exists for Megasquirt in terms of small informational screens? I don’t want a digital dash or a tablet mounted anywhere. I enjoy running my stock guage cluster and a stockish interior, but would be nice to see some of the data from MS like coolant temp and such.
I have this in my Explorer. I can cycle through various PIDs to see coolant and boost. It’s small and fits in my vent. Holley has a small screeen as well. So what is there for MS?
