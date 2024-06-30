I have a SN94 5.0L I recently had an issue with my key not releasing from the cylinder lock. I did my due diligence and looked more into it. Figured out that the tubular housing it self was bad missing the pieces that holds the gear into place for the cylinder lock. So I ended up replacing the steering column due to the fact that these aren’t replaceable and the only way would be to replace the entire steering column which I did from the same year SN with the same 5.0L. I recently changed the starter a month ago from Oreillys with a new and not refurbished one and had no issues beside with the recent key not coming out of the cylinder lock. I’m also aware that I do have an exhaust leak from the shorty headers to the H-pipe that most likely caused the Oem starter from 94 to go bad due to over heating. But now that I have the new column in. this car will only start once in the AM when it’s cooler and after I shut it off to see if it will start again and will give me a no crank no start scenario like it did when the starter was bad but starts the next day. I’ve changed the ignition switch still the same issue. I’ve check the connections on the steering column and everything is good sad to say. I’ve also swapped the relay with the horn relay on the fuse panel in the engine bay and still nothing. One thing I do notice is when I do try to start with the clutch in the clock on the dash fades away just like when the starter was bad. Can someone Help me please this has been so frustrating and has me puzzled to why and what.