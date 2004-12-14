Speedometer, Dome light, and Radio Not Working NEED HELP!!!

I was driving back from Scotland this afternoon and the radio just quit working and my clock was completely off. I looked up at my mph's gauge and it was just dangling down by the Odometer. Any clues as to what would cause this? Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance.
 

Need FAST help!!!!

I know it has been awhile since someone has posted in this Thread, but I am having the exact same issue. I have a 1995 Mustang Coupe, V6, 5 Speed.

I was driving down the road, and had the exact same issue happen to me. I checked the fuse box on the side of the road. Yes, that #8 fuse was blown. Replaced the fuse and it keeps blowing.

Once I got home, I noticed a few other problems:

1. Everything to that fuse doesn't work, of course.
2. My door locks do not work.
3. Parking, and instrument panel, lights flash when I turn the key off.
4. If I hold down the door lock button, when turning off the car, the parking lights will stay on until I let off of the door lock button.

I am lost. I am sure there has to be a short somewhere, but I have no idea where to even start. I don't have the money to keep replacing parts, or fuses.

Anyone have any ideas what so ever?????

Any help would be appreciated.
 
Vin and all others inquiring about this,

Yesterday I was driving my 1994 Ford Mustang GT convertible and all at once my radio, speedometer, door locks, interior mirror lights, convertible switch and mirror adjustment switch stopped working. At that same time my wife and I noticed a burning smell that smell like a wire or a module had just fried. When I got home I started the diagnostic and first noticed that the #8 fuse was blown. I replaced it and immediately noticed it blew again. I took out everything except for the main dashboard and the seats that way I have full access to all wires. I called it a night due to insufficient lighting and picked up the next morning. After checking all wires, grounds and all switches and modules in the interior portion of the vehicle hi then considered checking the trunk. I tore out the perimeter interior of the trunk and immediately noticed the same smell I smelt the previous evening. I zeroed in on the Ford keyless entry module and noticed that it had been the object that fried last night. I went to the junkyard and got a module today and replaced it and replace the fuse. Needless to say everything worked again and i test drove it for 20 miles and no issues have popped back up. For those of you still looking and trying to figure out this 14 year old mystery, as thats what ive gathered from all other blogs with no answers, check your Ford Keyless Entry Control Module located in the driverside portion of the trunk!
 
That fuse also ties into the underhood light. Had the same problem before and found the wire to the underhood light had fallen down, and was grounding on the master cylinder.

Kurt
 
I own a 1998 Mustang GT and the speedometer quit working. I was getting ready to pull out the gauge cluster to take it completely apart to see if the speedometer gears were broke. I noticed my power mirrors were not working so I replaced the fuse. The next time that I drove the car the speedometer was working. No body on the forums mentioned that the speedometer not working might be a fuse problem. After replacing the power mirror fuse the speedometer starting working again. The speedometer and the power mirrors use the same fuse and that blown fuse was the problem with both.
 
Was wiring in a aftermarket radio the other day and when it failed to power on i drove it to have it checked by a friend and notice the speedometer windows dome lights door locks all stopped working. checked all fuses found a blown 15 and replaced the fuse with no change any help?
 
You failed to tell us what year car this is. Without that information, we cannot provide a suitable answer for your car.

The following is for 87-93 Mustangs. Do not attempt to use it on other model years.
The door locks and power windows use a circuit breaker. One circuit breaker is a small metal rectangle box on the fuse block inside the car. The other circuit breaker for the door locks is a small metal rectangle box on the starter solenoid.

The dome light and dash lights are controlled by the dimmer switch which may have an internal fuse.

Mustang 5.0 Lights and Radio schematic, by TMoss:
mustangFoxLights-Radio_diag.gif



Fuse box layout
MustangFuseBox.gif
 
promustang50 said:
Hey how can I get in touch with you?
 
My car has the same issue. I removed the keyless entry but that did not help. Going to backtrack and check all the grounds and keep finger cross. The #8 fuse will blow. I really wish I was better at tracing electrical.
 
Thank you for the tip on the Keyless Entry Module!! I had the same issue with my 95 GT. Fuse 8 kept blowing. No Radio, no speedometer, no dome light, no power locks etc. The car had an aftermarket stereo when I bought it so knowing that it was on the Fuse 8 circuit I started there. No luck. Removed the stereo and the aftermarket CD player that was below it. Next I moved onto searching for a bare wire. Another discussion mentioned that the printed board on the back of the gauge cluster could be the problem. Removed the gauge cluster, fuse 8 still blowing. Read your thread about the Keyless Entry Module. Found it on the driver's side in the trunk behind the carpeting. Removed the 2 large push retainers and the small one on the rear wall and got it free enough to pull the 3 plugs out. There I saw the infamous light green with yellow stripe wire that seems to run everywhere from fuse 8. Anyway, pulled all 3 connectors and put in a new 10A fuse in #8. It did not blow!! Now I have to begin the reassembly of everything, but that is OK. At least I know what it was and can get it corrected. Hate electrical gremlins!! Thank you again for sharing what you found.
20190724_200811(0)[1].webp 20190724_200755[1].webp 20190724_200927[1].webp
 
So my 94 Gt convertible did the exact same thing. No speedometer, dome, radio, clock and the doors would only lock. Keyfob no longer worked either. Fuse #8 blown and kept blowing. I checked the Keyless entry module as Promustang50 and MikeW70 did and you could smell the smoke. Its unhooked now and everything is working again except my dome and door locks. My concern is did it just go out due to age or did something cause it to burn out. There are no new keyless entry modules available for it. Can anyone give me the wiring diagram for it and what exactly runs through it? I'm going to try replacing it with a used one but was considering installing an aftermarket with car alarm in its location because all the wires I need are there. Just need that wiring diagram. Appreciate and help
 
Forums
Menu