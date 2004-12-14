Speedometer, Dome light, and Radio Not Working NEED HELP!!!

Vin and all others inquiring about this,



Yesterday I was driving my 1994 Ford Mustang GT convertible and all at once my radio, speedometer, door locks, interior mirror lights, convertible switch and mirror adjustment switch stopped working. At that same time my wife and I noticed a burning smell that smell like a wire or a module had just fried. When I got home I started the diagnostic and first noticed that the #8 fuse was blown. I replaced it and immediately noticed it blew again. I took out everything except for the main dashboard and the seats that way I have full access to all wires. I called it a night due to insufficient lighting and picked up the next morning. After checking all wires, grounds and all switches and modules in the interior portion of the vehicle hi then considered checking the trunk. I tore out the perimeter interior of the trunk and immediately noticed the same smell I smelt the previous evening. I zeroed in on the Ford keyless entry module and noticed that it had been the object that fried last night. I went to the junkyard and got a module today and replaced it and replace the fuse. Needless to say everything worked again and i test drove it for 20 miles and no issues have popped back up. For those of you still looking and trying to figure out this 14 year old mystery, as thats what ive gathered from all other blogs with no answers, check your Ford Keyless Entry Control Module located in the driverside portion of the trunk!