Stalling when wheel turned all the way. After stall I get no Fuel Pressure

My foxbody is officially drivable. It runs, stops, and goes in all the gears. One problem ive been having is the car stalling when I make tight turns. Ill push the clutch in an make the turn and the car just dies. Right after the car dies, I cannot start it. I have to prime the fuel pump a good 4 times before itll kick on again. Anyone know what could be happening? I thought maybe the stall is a power issue, but I have no clue why I have to prime the fuel pump right after it stalls.