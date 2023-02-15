Stalling when wheel turned all the way. After stall I get no Fuel Pressure

BigSlappy

BigSlappy

Member
Sep 4, 2022
31
6
18
Buffalo, New York
My foxbody is officially drivable. It runs, stops, and goes in all the gears. One problem ive been having is the car stalling when I make tight turns. Ill push the clutch in an make the turn and the car just dies. Right after the car dies, I cannot start it. I have to prime the fuel pump a good 4 times before itll kick on again. Anyone know what could be happening? I thought maybe the stall is a power issue, but I have no clue why I have to prime the fuel pump right after it stalls.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
Fox Foxbody dies at idle and when reving fast
Replies
7
Views
417
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Frank cortez
F
Y
Coughing and stalling under load. No Codes
Replies
4
Views
651
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yates65
Y
Gs1987GT
Engine Time to address the start and stall issue...
Replies
13
Views
875
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
J
Engine 95 GT stalls at idle
Replies
6
Views
667
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jasper C
J
J
New to the Mustang life and community!
Replies
23
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu