Stripped Crank threads and cracked Crank Shaft Ring at end (what is it called?)

They stripped 2 of the 3" of threads on the crankshaft for my Harmonic Balancer. (this is making it extremely difficult to re-install) Which is fine once the balancer is on...it holds very tight. However I cannot get enough to pull with a tool to get the HB onto the sleeve. I don't want to make things worse. There is a broken ring at the end of the cranks shaft hole (I think its called a crankshaft damper ring???) - please correct me. I need to know the name so I can get a replacement for it (see attached image)

Heat the HB sleeve with a torch and gently pound it in with 2x4 and hammer. The cranks shaft is freezing cold (in the garage). How do I avoid bending the seal lip backwards? Use motor oil on the seal and the sleeve? or assembly lube? (just need experienced answer)

Tear the engine down and replace the crank = $$$ I don't know how to do this. I don't really have the money for this at this time. Its been 20 years of restoring this car, i'm at the end of my budget.

Re-Tap the threads (i've never re-tapped any threads). I've build the entire car without incident. I want to avoid the item above this. Make them bigger?

Add metal. Re-tap. I have no clue how to do this.

Hi,I'm finishing up re-sealing my engine. I have found a few things the engine builder did me dirty on. Really dirty...Questions:Best way to avoid jacking up the last inch of that threading and still get the HB on? (from the internet)Engine: 351C - Replaced every gasket due to the car sitting for 20 yearsEngine was rebuilt 20 years ago. Only has 500 miles on it. The car got hit and I put the engine to bed properly.Harmonic Balancer: A Ford OEM which I would prefer to use as it was what the engine was built with (also have a new in package Powerbond) Both are 28oz balance.Please give me your suggestions.I'm not having much luck with engine shops. They want me to have them tear everything down and rebuild it with a new crank. It's probably the best use of their time and money. Helping with an item like this would be a crappy business model. So i get it.Thanks in advance