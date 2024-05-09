Tech/How to thread

General karthief
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
-
- Aug 25, 2016
-
- 25,573
-
- 9,708
-
- 203
Our , or at least us cheap btches that still depend on a T5 for a trans, T5 trans are getting long in the tooth, pun intended, and a list of parts sources for them was posted on a thread:
Founding Member
Yesterday at 9:51 PM
#3
Astro Transmission Parts in Tavares, FL
Dederichs Motorsports in Ft. Worth, TX
Modern Driveline in Caldwell, ID
Silver Sport Transmissions in Rockford, TN
For me the best prices are typically Astro.
Think this should go into the tech/tip thread for future reference or is that place too crowded ?
Founding Member
Yesterday at 9:51 PM
#3
- New
Astro Transmission Parts in Tavares, FL
Dederichs Motorsports in Ft. Worth, TX
Modern Driveline in Caldwell, ID
Silver Sport Transmissions in Rockford, TN
For me the best prices are typically Astro.
Think this should go into the tech/tip thread for future reference or is that place too crowded ?