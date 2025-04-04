Engine TermX AFR pegged lean after winter storage

Kid wita 5oh

Kid wita 5oh

I'm definitely not in the original hole
Founding Member
Nov 5, 2000
1,332
127
83
Saugus, MA
#1
Started the car today for first time since the fall..

I'm running a termX, and the afr is defaulted lean at 35.6.

The car is stored inside(not climate controlled ) with a battery tender

My assumption is the wideband took a dump but I wanted to check here to see if there's any common quirks that happen with the termX after sitting for months

Thanks
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MMccPerformance
98 GT PI Swapped Engine Fires, Dies Immediately NOT PATS
Replies
3
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
91GTstroked
Fuel Fuel gauge not working.
Replies
3
Views
941
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
S
For Sale 2003 Cobra Redfire Convertible
Replies
0
Views
5K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SpectorV
S
M
Engine Oil, Smoke, Fire And Brimstone.
Replies
5
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
my5.0isanogo
M
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
13K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu