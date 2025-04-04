Kid wita 5oh
I'm definitely not in the original hole
Started the car today for first time since the fall..
I'm running a termX, and the afr is defaulted lean at 35.6.
The car is stored inside(not climate controlled ) with a battery tender
My assumption is the wideband took a dump but I wanted to check here to see if there's any common quirks that happen with the termX after sitting for months
Thanks
