Place to Avoid: Jamison Auto Group in Gulfport, MS

Okay team, this is going to be along one like the good ole days. To give the business full credit, they worked REALLY HARD to earn this novel I'm about to share with the team.If you want to blow through SEVERAL thousand dollars getting some minor work done, I've got the place for you. The business is called Jamison Auto Group, and they're in Gulfport, Mississippi. It's close to Biloxi, too.I don't even know were to start here, but I'm going to. So, to bring everyone up to speed, I have 1965 Mustang. I've had her since 1985. Needless to say, I'm rather attached. I actually met my wife on this website (Lisa2000GT) because of my car. She's got a 409 Stroker, Tremec TKO-500, a nice Versey 9", disc brakes, and other fun things. She's a driver, not a show car, and I like to drive her. When I was a teenager (and into my 20's some), she WAS my car. We did long distance drives ever other week (6.5 hours each way). Lots of my heart is with this car.So, I just moved to the area about a year and a half ago. I was having problems losing power to the starter. She would try to start, and then nothing. I was busy building a rocket motor facility in McHenry for Anduril, so I looked online and found a repair shop that CLAIMED to specialize in European, Classic, and Muscle cars. They had a few good reviews online, so I gave them a shot. They were tickled to get the car (and they had lots of business). They IMMEDIATELY posted a bunch of pictures of Peg (my car) online on their Facebook page and talked up the work they were going to do. Hey, great! That means they are going to hold themselves accountable to do good work.I asked them to get her starting reliably, check all the brakes, flush the radiator (she's hard to keep cool), put on some new wheels and tires (that I provided), and repair some of the wiring under the dash (new dash gages, some stopped working). And look to see if anything else was wonky. Nothing on that list is out of the ordinary. When I drove the car there (I DID get her started), she ran great, didn't smoke, smooth as she ever is. BTW, the new Edlebrock carb didn't hurt.This all starts first of March 2025. I'm working tons of hours, so I tell them no rush, and do a good job.After about 2 (maybe 3?) weeks, they tell me they have her in and on the lift. I got the usual "we really like the car" and "man, she sounds like a beast" . . . all that stuff. And she does!A week later, they tell me the problem is that the starter and flywheel aren't matched, and there's damage to both sets of gears. Fine, get a new starter. Well, the flywheel (new one) is damaged. Fine, replace them both. Two weeks later, they have a new flywheel and starter going on "soon". About a week later, well, THAT starter and flywheel stripped out, too. They must have sent them the wrong thing. The next flywheel and starter, care to guess? Yup, destroyed them, too. So, they called TREMEC, got the right information, and put the FOURTH starter/flywheel on. Yay, a solution.While this was going on, they found some issues with the dash wiring and, best I can tell, the gages work.I asked them to look at the braking system (Willwood M/C, WW front discs, rear discs, all manual system). They flushed the braking system. Okay, cool. They said that the M/C is close to the exhaust, and it's probably heating up the fluid. Uh, okay. So, they made some kind of "really trick" heat shield to improve my brakes. Sure, whatever. Best I can tell, they feel like they've always felt. More on that later.So, while they were doing the flywheel, they discovered my clutch and pressure plate are well passed need for replacement. Of course. They show me the parts, buy a replacement, and that's fine. I don't think there's ANY WAY I wore out a clutch and pressure plate on a street car in 2 or 3 years, but it looked bad. For the record, I put in a Toploader in 1988, drove the car through college (went to college 6.5 hours away for 2 years, and 4 hours another 2 or 3 years), did a year out of school, and sometime in the 94-95 timeframe, chaged the clutch and all. And the car was seeing thousands of miles then. So, again, sure, okay, just fix my car.While the car was up on the lift, they tell me the exhaust is about rusted out. Thinking back, yeah, it's been on there a while, so, okay. I tell them replace the exhaust with another (read that again, ANOTHER) x-crossover setup like is on the car. The owner throws up his hands and tells me that kind of system "won't work" on my car, and basically insists they do two independent pipes all the way back to the rear valence (I dumped before the rear axle). I tell them I really like the x-crossover, there's one on the car so I figure it works, and it REPLACED one (a Dr. Gas unit . . . that old). They ASSURE me it's a bad idea, rattle off a bunch of stuff, and ASSURE ME they have a plan that will make the car sound better than it ever has. Well, sure, these guys do high end European cars, maybe they know something, right? Yeah, more on that later . . .They DID manage to get the wheels and tires on, BUT I understand they had to take the care somewhere to do it. Cool, whatever.While flushing the radiator, they tell me it was really gunked up, and all that jazz. Fair enough. So, I bring them a new radiator and fan. They got that installed, and best I can tell, it works. They DID do some really wonky hose work that leaves me wondering, but the TWO TIMES I've gotten to drive her, she's stayed cool, so there's that.Meanwhile, during all of this, the owner keeps posting new pictures of my car declaring all his great work. He's "re-engineering about every system on the car", and he's "reimagining my car". And movies of the car running, people working on it, all that good marketing stuff. Sure, pal, whatever. Just fix my starter so the car can actually be driven.Sometime in July, they tell me "she's almost ready". They just need to get some higher priority cars out of the way first. Fine, it's Southern Mississippi, hot as Hades, and she ain't got A/C. About 2 days after that, they call me and tell me "this could be bad, but we had the car running, and the dipstick shot out of the car". They then go on and say the oil pan was full of water, blah blah blah, "we think the block is cracked". Well, crap. They offer to "diagnose the issue" which of course includes taking off the heads and all that jazz. They estimate it's going to be $1,000 or so to get in there and see. Hey, what else can you do. GREAT NEWS! They tell me the timing chain cover cracked, and repair was easy. I was actually HAPPY ABOUT THIS ONE. So, the car "will be ready soon". I STILL don't know what really happened, but whatever.LATE SEPTEMBER, I get the "she's ready" call. This is about 2 weeks before "Cruising the Coast", which is a HUGE deal for the area. Something like 10k+ cars were already registered. I MAY actually get my car in time to drive her around! Awesome!So, I go pick her up. She's out front waiting. I go in and talk to the owner and one of the mechanics. I've ALREADY PAID IN FULL (and had been paying incrementally trying to be the best customer I could be). The owner comes out and says "well, she's ready . . . uhhh, one thing . . . she doesn't idle real good, but it's probably in the carb . . . and you probably know more about that carb than we do." At that point in time, I just want to get me and my car the crap out of Dodge. "Sure, okay . . . I'll find someone who can tune a carb."This was huge sign. I'm about $10k into work here, it's been 8 months, and NO ONE walks me out. No one says "thank you". Whatever, I start the car up. SHE STARTS. Great! But she sounds like utter and complete crap. I mean, we're talking like somebody's 16 year old kid was given the tree-fitty farm truck, and he took it to Goobers Exhaust, Lube, Movie Rental, and Tanning Booths to get their Earl Shives exhaust system . . . and DIDN'T spend the extra $10 for the "luxury glasspacks". It's tinny, raspy, and pops. Whatever, I'll get new exhaust later. Time to go home.TO THEIR CREDIT, the owner was exactly right about the carb. The entire way home, the car idled, at any point in time, either at 500 rpms, 2,500 rpms, or any random spot in the middle . . . and subject to change ever 3-5 seconds. This would suck for an automatic car, but in a stick . . . even worse. I baby her 2 miles the 7 mile trip home, and then I notice it's starting to get foggy outside. What? NO, IT'S INSIDE! The inside of the car is smokey. Can't figure out either exhaust or the carb is dumping more fuel than the Exxon Valdeez (sp?). Oh, AND THE WINDOWS ARE DOWN! But at least it's not as bad as BEHIND THE CAR! My wife, in a nice little Lincoln MKX, can't follow too close because she's getting sick. So, I get her home, steam about 2 days, and then call the guy back. I demand he fix the carb and put some real exhaust on the car. This is crap. He agrees the carb is bad because, again, to his credit, WHEN HE GAVE ME BACK THE CAR, HE KNEW IT WASN'T RUNNING RIGHT!!!I get the car back to him, I tell him the exhaust I want (it's frigging an aftermarket kit!), and then I ask him a question I really regret."What kind of mufflers are those?""Jeggs house brand.""Let me guess. You used them because they're really cheap.""Oh yeah, I got them at a great price."The guy just did about $10k on a classic pony car with a 500ish HP motor, ripped off some VERY nice x-crossover exhaust, and went BACK with the cheapest thing he could? Yes sir, he did! But, and folks I can't make this up. He said "bring me what you want, and I'll put it on for free." Not great, but fine . . . considering I've ALREADY PAID FOR THE CRAP ON THE CAR! Then, folks, again, can't make this up, he says "it's okay, I can use the exhaust off your car for my 351W project for my truck I'm working on." GLAD I COULD BUY THAT FOR YOU!!!He says he'll get someone in and fix the carb, too. Okay, good. "I'm REALLY going to try and get this done before Cruising the Coast so you can drive it.." Now, I know good and well there's NO WAY IN HADES that's going to happen, but it's a nice try.Two weeks later, I go check on the car. The owner isn't there, the mechanics are working other projects, and I'm told that the owner is out at Cruising the Coast i.e. instead of working on HIS CUSTOMER'S CAR, he's out having a good time there.TWO WEEKS LATER, no work has been done. I tell them I'm coming to get the car. They seem excited that I'm taking her home. So, I get there, and they tell me "it's sort of doing that starting thing, again . . . . and uhh . . . well, uhh . . . it's out front." Then they all scatter like roaches SAVE FOR THEIR FRIGGIN' RECEPTIONST who, for the save of all things good, is actually competent.I have to take out my big box of exhaust parts BY MYSELF and put in my car. The lady said she'd help, but she shouldn't have to. THE FRIGGIN OWNER SHOULD. And I reminded them they have a master cylinder they DIDN'T INSTALL, EITHER! I got it.I got out to start the car, and the starter rips the teeth off the flywheel. THEY HAVEN'T FIXED THE MOST IMPORTANT THING I BROUGHT THE CAR IN FOR, and they had her 8 friggin' months. So, I had a tow truck get her, and she's somewhere else.Just for fun, I took some pictures of the "customer exhaust" they made for me. Gentlemen, this is the "exhaust system" that they owner said he thought was great, and he was happy to have me drive away with (well, assuming he got the car in condition enough to drive, of course):This is the driver's side. Before you ask, YES, IT'S TOUCHING THE GAS TANK! I'm assuming this is to help the car run better during the frigid Southern Mississippi winters?This is the passenger side. If you can't tell, YEAH, it's sitting on top of the leaf spring blowing right into it. And it's hard to tell in this picture, but its above the rear valance i.e. it's blowing exhaust INTO the rear valance. More on that . . .While they were both egregious individually, TOGETHER it's even worse. They're not symmetric nor are they the same length. To complete the look, they're raw pipe, no turn downs (which I asked and paid for), and it looks like they cut the pipe with a screwdriver and hammer.Here's the passenger side from an angle. Notice you can't see the exhaust outlet. That's because IT'S BEHIND THE FENDER above the bottom of the valence. FORTUNATELY, the exhaust ports out between the valence and the rear fender. I guess the black soot is considered a "patina effect". He probably charged me extra for it.So, if you ever have A LOT of money to throw away, and you don't feel like buying a horse, a boat, or a team of strippers for your birthday, AND YOU DON'T WANT ANYTHING FOR YOUR MONEY, I recommend Jamison Auto Group in Gulfport, Mississippi. Guys, I've been in government and defense contracting since the 90's, and I'VE NEVER seen work this bad . . . or expensive. Had I not been working the hours I was working, this probably wouldn't have happened.Buyer, not beware, but run away from these guys.I'll keep the team posted on what ACTUAL REPAIRS look like.Thanks for your patience!