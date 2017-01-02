The Car Cover Thread - What You Got?

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
35,384
16,508
234
Box behind Walmart
#1
Hey folks. I just ordered a car cover for a $145 that I nearly paid $280 for a week ago.

They have nothing to do with me or Stangnet. I just thought it was a good deal.

They're at 50% off until midnight so I'm passing it along.

www.carautocovers.com

I just picked up one of their 5 layer covers for the new DD.

I will likely kill this thread once the sale expires.

p.s. I don't actually know if it's a good cover or not. I'll let ya know what I think when it arrives.


Edit: Thread title change and questions: What covers do you all have? How old is it and how is it holding up? What would you change?
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
I'll have to call the company. For Mustang trim options it only gives you two choices, either convertible 2 door or coupe 2 door. Makes me nervous. It's nice that they offer different amount of layers (2,3, & 5).
 
#4
I may leave this up for a bit. It was short notice and the thought occurs to me that if enough are interested, we might be able to arrange a group purchase.

I've done one or two before and got a pretty good deal. Never hurts to email them to ask.
 
#7
@Noobz347

I will not be ordering from this company. I base a lot of my internet purchases off of customer reviews. When I found reviews for these car covers on another site I kept seeing reviews that had something in common which is this...

"I bought a 5 layer car cover for 144.00 and it started deteriorating after 8 months."

"then after a few months starts to leave huge amounts of powder from the underliner ,cover is falling apart"

Also, check out BBB about this company too. Not so good.
 
#8
Oh no. LOL

I'll let you know how it goes.

If it's anything like the research you've found, then I will help bury them.

I dunno if you guys know this... We get a metric CHITTON search hits here. :O_o:
 
#9
Are these fitted covers?


My use is really just inside a garage to keep dust off, but I find my universal cover is just too loose in places and frequently touches the ground. Many years ago I had a fitted cover that was nice and tight and did not touch the ground, and looking to pick up another one just for dust prevention. Still, seems most fitted covers are $300+ or so.

I think I got this from American muscle for $150ish. Works fine, but I'd like fitted instead
IMG_8286.JPG




Looking for something like this without the $400+ price tag
http://www.weathertech.com/ford/198...atchback/car-cover-mirror/with2mirrorpockets/
 
Last edited:
#10
Mustang5L5 said:
Are these fitted covers?
Click to expand...


I'll let ya know when it arrives. It's SUPPOSED to be fitted and car specific. Some of the complaints I read, say "no".

The other complaint that I saw was about deterioration. Some as little as 8 months while others were more than 4 years. I didn't find anything that indicated what environmental conditions were for any of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

rednotch
Is there a semi active thread on repo parts quality?
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rednotch
rednotch
Wayne Waldrep
Fox Seats and Halo Headrests
Replies
6
Views
587
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
AnthonyA1234
Fox What do you guys think I should do with my quarter windows
Replies
5
Views
466
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
S
Immobiliser
Replies
8
Views
662
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
FastDriver
Resolved Cruise control diagnostics
Replies
15
Views
745
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu