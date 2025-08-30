SN95 Interior / Exterior Color Combinations - were some not possible?

I've found lists of the exterior color combinations for the SN95, and I've seen lists of the interior options as well. What I haven't been able to find yet though is if certain exterior colors were available with only certain interiors. Or were all combinations possible? Were all interiors possible with convertibles?



The reason I'm asking is because I have a junkyard in my area where you can pull your own parts, but they only list cars by model, year, VIN, and color. However they don't list inventory - the cars stay until they are picked over enough to go to the crusher.



What I'm hoping to find is a set of *rear* black leather seats. I have the "saddle" tan leather in my car and I swapped the front seats to black leather (from a 2012 donor convertible). I'd like to swap the rears to black leather if possible, but there are not many places that sell the rear seats. I could of course just get covers for them and call it good, but I figured if I could find a set in good shape I'd just swap 'em.



The current best candidate donor is a 98 that just arrived and is listed as "blue". The VIN is listed as 1FAFP4042WF179685, though I don't know if we can decode that to tell us anything about the interior. One VIN decoder I found suggested this is a 98 Coupe, so that likely won't work as I'm looking for seats to put in a convertible.