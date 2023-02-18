Trouble with creating a megasquirt base tune

Feb 18, 2023
Hello everyone, I have recently refreshed my 1997 mazda b2300 5.0 swap. I have added a vortech v1, gt40x heads, anderson b21 cam, gt40 intake that i have ported out, and anderson hi-rev valve springs, and ford performance 60lb injectors. I recently picked up a megasquirt ms2 to tune the truck and I cannot for the life of me to even get the truck to idle. I am looking for any advice anyone could give me. I have been watching videos and trying to make changes for 3 weeks but cannot make any progess whatsoever.
 

