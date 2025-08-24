Trying to decide if I should sell my 70 vert

Sixt9

Aug 24, 2025
Lehigh Valley, PA
Hey everyone,

I’ve had a bunch of Mustangs over the years, but for ages, I’ve only had a 69 coupe and a 70 vert. Now, I’m thinking about selling my 70 convertible and getting something newer that I can actually use more. I’m leaning towards something with a V8, fuel injection, air conditioning, and a stick shift. So, here’s a little bit about my car:

* 351w - auto
* Black exterior, red interior, white top
* 60k miles

The car was restored about 10 years ago and has never seen a drop of rain. The engine was professionally rebuilt about 4 years ago, and it’s got less than 1000 miles on it.

I’d love to hear what you all think!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4532.webp
    IMG_4532.webp
    856.4 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_4472.webp
    IMG_4472.webp
    417.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4534.webp
    IMG_4534.webp
    335.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4533.webp
    IMG_4533.webp
    560.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4467.webp
    IMG_4467.webp
    272.5 KB · Views: 0

