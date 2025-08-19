Trying to determine if I have a bad ECM; 98 Cobra

I have a 1998 Cobra. It only has 43K miles, it's a weekend cruiser. Last time I drove it for 30 minutes and parked it. Came back a few minutes later, no start. I realized the fuel pump had locked up. Replaced it and the maxi fuse that blew when the pump seized.



I have no power to the pump. I have good ground at pump. Naturally, I assumed it took out the CCRM, replaced it with a new one, no change. I have checked all powers and grounds in and out of the ECM and CCRM. Pin 5 is dead out of CCRM. While I was checking all this I grounded pin 18 on the CCRM and the pump starts working.



Have I cooked the ECM or is there another possible explanation? Is there is anything else to check? I'd like to exhaust all possibilities before spending the money on new ECM, progamming etc...



Thanks!