Trying to determine if I have a bad ECM; 98 Cobra

B

b4unoit

New Member
Aug 18, 2025
1
0
1
TX
#1
I have a 1998 Cobra. It only has 43K miles, it's a weekend cruiser. Last time I drove it for 30 minutes and parked it. Came back a few minutes later, no start. I realized the fuel pump had locked up. Replaced it and the maxi fuse that blew when the pump seized.

I have no power to the pump. I have good ground at pump. Naturally, I assumed it took out the CCRM, replaced it with a new one, no change. I have checked all powers and grounds in and out of the ECM and CCRM. Pin 5 is dead out of CCRM. While I was checking all this I grounded pin 18 on the CCRM and the pump starts working.

Have I cooked the ECM or is there another possible explanation? Is there is anything else to check? I'd like to exhaust all possibilities before spending the money on new ECM, progamming etc...

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
1999 G/T 4.6 A/C clutch not engaging.
Replies
2
Views
142
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
David B.
D
A
Resolved Fuel Pump issue - test port jumped comes on (87 LX)
Replies
33
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
afjLX
A
A
Resolved 03 GT Parasitic Draw Fuse 26 (PCM)
Replies
2
Views
378
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
89ripper
89ripper
S
Crank no start, I’m stumped!
Replies
9
Views
415
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Stangaddict
S
S
Engine 1990 5.0 bogs and pops over half throttle
Replies
4
Views
69
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu