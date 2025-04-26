1999 G/T 4.6 A/C clutch not engaging.

Apr 26, 2025
I started at the fuse. Found a good 30-amp fuse. Replaced it with a proper 15-amp fuse. Next, hooked the gauges to low and high sides. Good static pressure. Checked for power through the low- and high-pressure cutouts. Power in and out of both switches. (I am guessing the other 2 wires on the high side are for cooling fan high speed if high pressure cutout makes!). Next to the CCRM. It is not burnt or any signs of overheating. Bench tested the clutch relay, coil checks out. When contacts are MADE I have continuity through contacts. To eliminate the CCRM I purchased a NEW one and replaced it! When the A/C mode switch is set to any A/C position the idle picks up. I pulled the clutch coil plug and wired it to 12 volts and the clutch pulls in. Coil checks out OK. If anyone can tell me what I'm missing, it would be appreciated! To me it looks like I'm not getting a A/C request from the ECM!
 

