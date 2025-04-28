TTSaleen's Foxbody Project

Apr 27, 2025
I picked this car up in January 2024.
It was mostly stock with bolt ons, B303 cam and Cobra intake.
Over the last year, I started fixing, upgrading, and modifying the car to suit my tastes.

Did an E85 experiment with the car and proved you can run E85 with a 19# mass air meter calibration and 27 pound injectors.
Dyno'd the car and made 230hp / 270tq with stock iron heads and shorty headers.

A few months ago, I picked up a used 331 stroker with GT40 aluminum heads, mystery cam (maybe a 1087 grind) and added a 150hp shot of nitrous.
Dyno'd the car (on E85) and made 315hp / 360tq on motor and 440hp / 530tq on nitrous running rich.

I recently picked up a used Vortech V2-Si supercharger kit and have been piecing it together for the car.
Waiting on a couple small parts (hopefully this week) and I will be able to fire it up.

Here's some pics. You can check it out and my other builds on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/98saleen

Day I bought it -
092c7bb9-5f71-4041-9b97-f769ee8ce0f7.webp


Old motor pulled -
5e14b5c1-3f83-44f7-b148-3be8f666c82d.webp


331 stroker -
5b09ecfa-6644-4c3f-b98c-6dc3f3c10ad9.webp

e5d47675-455e-4d4c-b420-31e739c366c9.webp


Nitrous -
f55b011e-b097-44f1-b0c0-6c913f74c95e.webp


Drag pack setup -
dc541190-9342-41a6-93c4-0783cbac8096.webp

450c329d-38c2-426c-b25d-decd201593da.webp


Supercharger kit - Waiting on some small parts - silicone adapter, radiator cross over tube, etc.
1a9b9940-008e-4c2e-a394-0c5310c2f343.webp


Here's my latest video on it -
 

