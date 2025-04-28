TTSaleen's Foxbody Project

I picked this car up in January 2024.
It was mostly stock with bolt ons, B303 cam and Cobra intake.
Over the last year, I started fixing, upgrading, and modifying the car to suit my tastes.
Did an E85 experiment with the car and proved you can run E85 with a 19# mass air meter calibration and 27 pound injectors.
Dyno'd the car and made 230hp / 270tq with stock iron heads and shorty headers.
A few months ago, I picked up a used 331 stroker with GT40 aluminum heads, mystery cam (maybe a 1087 grind) and added a 150hp shot of nitrous.
Dyno'd the car (on E85) and made 315hp / 360tq on motor and 440hp / 530tq on nitrous running rich.
I recently picked up a used Vortech V2-Si supercharger kit and have been piecing it together for the car.
Waiting on a couple small parts (hopefully this week) and I will be able to fire it up.
Here's some pics. You can check it out and my other builds on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/98saleen
Day I bought it -
Old motor pulled -
331 stroker -
Nitrous -
Drag pack setup -
Supercharger kit - Waiting on some small parts - silicone adapter, radiator cross over tube, etc.
Here's my latest video on it -
