Tv kick down cable replacement 88 GT AOD

Hi everyone I’m new to this group but I love the amazing information on here.
I live overseas and I recently got an 88 Mustang GT AOD and I’m trying to replace the tv kick down cable and i’m not sure what’s the best aftermarket brand that is the closest fit to the original part. I would appreciate if anyone on here has recently replaced this part and how they liked the replacement they purchased and can possibly direct me as to where to get the proper replacement. Thanks in advance
