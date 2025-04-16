Beautiful unmolested 5.0. Asking $22,995.
Rare Limited Edition (2,200 of these Summer Edition cars were produced, only 787 with a manual transmission.)
This is a fantastic example of a Fox body Mustang and it needs nothing. Everything works including A/C. New convertible top, convertible motor, rear window guides, seat upholstery, battery, tires, headlights, plugs/wires/distributor cap, serpentine belt, water pump, all fluids.
Only aftermarket changes are DynoMax Mufflers and EBC front brake rotors. I added the cupholders in the console but I still have the original console (with working ash tray!)
Everywhere I go, people want to talk to me about this car. It gets lots of attention at car shows.
No rust, no body work, all-original paint.
Purchased from original owner's family. I have original docs and service records.
Clean Title, Cash Only, No Trades.
Located in Central Illinois
