One chance to grab this before it goes to Barrett Jackson in January!! A 1990 LX automatic with 16 miles sold for $82,500 at Barrett Jackson, A 1993 LX automatic with 340 miles sold for $53900, A 1993 LX automatic with 7,350 miles sold for $45,100 at Barrett Jackson, A 1990 with 17,566 sold for $24,200 at Barrett Jackson. Only one low mile car was sold close to $20,000 but it was owned by a tech school and was stripped and rebuilt hundreds of times. This 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 convertible is finished in black over gray cloth upholstery and was sold new through Corral Ford in San Diego, California. It is powered by a 5.0L V8 paired with an automatic transmission. The options are great and rare for one in such great shape: The black color with grey interior and optional Articulated Sports Seats make for a great looking car inside and out. The limited slip rear end give it the the two wheel power instead of a goofy one wheel blurp, The power group makes the along with the seats gives the car a classy look over other LXs with only one or the other. The ultra-mile fox body mustangs are now being bought up by collecters and are expected to get harder and harder to find for sale. Getting in this car is just like getting in a brand new car, it is unbelievable something over 30 years old can look and feel new. You must see this car in person to apprieciate the condition. The original owner is said to have added less than 200 miles prior to his passing, and his son inherited the car along with a no mile 1965 VW Bettle and kept them in the same garage for years even though he was not a car guy like his father. The odometer now indicates 193 miles. This Mustang is offered with initial delivery materials, service records from 2016, factory manuals, a clean Carfax report, and a clean title.
Black paint is accompanied by a black soft top, and a factory boot cover is also included as shown in the photo gallery below. Pictures show spots of wear on the rear bumper along with scratches and dings in the hood. The included Carfax is accident and damage-free.
Factory 15″ wheels wear a set of 225/60 Goodyear Eagle VR60 tires with a date code: DOT MKUP HJ1 338; 33rd week of 1988 and have flat-spotted due to sitting for years.
The cabin is upholstered in gray cloth with vinyl front seat outers as depicted above.
Equipment includes: GT Seats, Charcoal Paint Stripes, Front license Plate Bracket, California Emission System, Traction-Lok Rear Axle, power windows/mirrors/locks, Tilt Wheel, air conditioning, cruise control, an AM/FM cassette stereo, Heavy Duty Battery, and a folding center armrest.
The five-digit mechanical odometer shows 193 miles. A service receipt and California emissions test from 2016 are posted in the gallery and indicate 190 miles.
Under the hood is a 5.0L V8 sending power rearward through an automatic transmission. A June 2016 receipt from Roy Wheeler Auto Care Center in El Cajon documents flushing the coolant, power steering fluid, and brake fluid, along with the aforementioned emissions test.
Factory manuals, a Warranty Identification Card, Deluxe Marti Report, delivery checklist, and the initial registration document accompany the sale.
The Carfax report is accident-free and lists manufacturing and shipping to the dealer in September 1988, along with the emissions test in 2016.
All Mustangs sold at Barrett Jackson listed above were also convertibles.
on Ebay now:
Anything over $35,000 will move it.
Denison, TX
Anything over $35,000 will move it.
Denison, TX