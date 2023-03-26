URGENT HELP!!

Well now it sounds like something is bouncing around I’m not sure what but I was driving home Everytime I let off the gas sounds like something is rattling/banging but I put some gas into it and it would calm down but kind of still hear it once I got home I decided to open the hood and this noise was horrible sounds it sounded like something bouncing around yet it would come and go like if it were to bounce for 5 seconds straight then stop for a couple seconds then come back. Sounded like a single marble in a big metal box. so I did what anybody would do is panic and shut the car off. I checked the dipstick and it was clean still form the change earlier. I checked under the oil cap nothing on it. And that’s cuz I took the valve cover off yesterday when I first heard the tic and everything was fine. Not sure what to think at this point other than maybe removing the heads.