URGENT HELP!!

So I’m know to post a lot here but I would just like advice from other people who understand the way I do. To begin with my car is a 2000 mustang gt with a k&n CAI, exhaust(no cats), 4:10 gears, bbk plenum, tuned on 89-93, yet I had this missfire where it sounded cammed yet I do not have aftermarket cams couple weeks later it turned out to be a maf sensor keep in mind my engine is rebuilt new rod bearings new crank bearings pretty much new but after I installed the maf sensor and drove my car around a bit I stepped on it to see abs it worked fine then after a couple hours later it started to get this knock. when you turn the car on cold you’ll hear it knock then it’ll either calm down or go away and my cars an auto so if I put it in first you hear it knocking once you get to 2000 rpm’s it’s a nasty knocking sound you put it in second and you won’t hear it until 2500-3000 rpm’s then you shift into drive you won’t hear it unless you’re getting up in speed past 65-70. You can hear it in idle if you rev it to 2000 it sounds like it’s right under the driver side valve cover but I took off the valve cover took me 10-15 mins and nothing was loose or wrong it looked fine and also heads are rebuilt with everything new as well. I decided to look at the spark plugs and I took out a spark plug from cylinder 8 where the inside of the plug was loose and was moving around so i warranted it out for the same and I don’t wanna say it’s the rod bearings since they are brand new but I’m not sure if it’s detonation or not. I added a tank of 93 and as soon as I turned it off you couldn’t hear it.unless in 1st-2nd gear or cold. Car runs perfectly fine no misfires anymore if you leave it to idle you can’t really hear it. I don’t wanna come negative and say its rod bearings or something bottom end related but there’s nothing else I could think of. If someone could please help me out this is my baby and I don’t wanna give up on her please