URGENT HELP!!

Mar 4, 2023
So I’m know to post a lot here but I would just like advice from other people who understand the way I do. To begin with my car is a 2000 mustang gt with a k&n CAI, exhaust(no cats), 4:10 gears, bbk plenum, tuned on 89-93, yet I had this missfire where it sounded cammed yet I do not have aftermarket cams couple weeks later it turned out to be a maf sensor keep in mind my engine is rebuilt new rod bearings new crank bearings pretty much new but after I installed the maf sensor and drove my car around a bit I stepped on it to see abs it worked fine then after a couple hours later it started to get this knock. when you turn the car on cold you’ll hear it knock then it’ll either calm down or go away and my cars an auto so if I put it in first you hear it knocking once you get to 2000 rpm’s it’s a nasty knocking sound you put it in second and you won’t hear it until 2500-3000 rpm’s then you shift into drive you won’t hear it unless you’re getting up in speed past 65-70. You can hear it in idle if you rev it to 2000 it sounds like it’s right under the driver side valve cover but I took off the valve cover took me 10-15 mins and nothing was loose or wrong it looked fine and also heads are rebuilt with everything new as well. I decided to look at the spark plugs and I took out a spark plug from cylinder 8 where the inside of the plug was loose and was moving around so i warranted it out for the same and I don’t wanna say it’s the rod bearings since they are brand new but I’m not sure if it’s detonation or not. I added a tank of 93 and as soon as I turned it off you couldn’t hear it.unless in 1st-2nd gear or cold. Car runs perfectly fine no misfires anymore if you leave it to idle you can’t really hear it. I don’t wanna come negative and say its rod bearings or something bottom end related but there’s nothing else I could think of. If someone could please help me out this is my baby and I don’t wanna give up on her please
 

Check your spark plugs. A loose or wet spark plug will do this, as will a spark plug wire not fully seated. Also, these cars do blow plugs and sometimes the threads loosen which can cause this. Double check things, tighten down, and possibly run a compression test. Another thing to try is, remove the negative battery terminal for around 2 hours solid and reconnect tight. Wouldn't hurt to add a smidge of thicker oil to it temporarily also, the oil might be too thin. What type is it?
 
Check your spark plugs. A loose or wet spark plug will do this, as will a spark plug wire not fully seated. Also, these cars do blow plugs and sometimes the threads loosen which can cause this. Double check things, tighten down, and possibly run a compression test. Another thing to try is, remove the negative battery terminal for around 2 hours solid and reconnect tight. Wouldn't hurt to add a smidge of thicker oil to it temporarily also, the oil might be too thin. What type is it?
5w.30 I think I might add thicker oil and I checked all the plugs from cylinder 4-8 to see and most of them were good other than cylinder 8 cuz since it’s on the driver side I also did remove the negative cable but I’d say only for 30 mins while I was removing the valve cover just to see if that would fix anything once I turn it on but it’s the same.
 
If the driver side plug is loose it may have blew out, which is common. The threads go and it creates knock. I'd check that one real good and maybe get it retapped.
I have a rethread kit I used awhile back that I can possibly use but if i spun a rod bearing or anything and I changed the oil would I be able to see the metal pieces? If so I might change it and go with thicker oil I’d say.
 
Yes you should see shavings if it was bad. A bit thicker might be a good idea to try, also, make sure your oil filter is very tight.
Alright I changed the oil and it was actually good but this time I put 10w-30 and a lucas oil stabilizer to help it out. you can’t hear it on idle but you can still hear it while accelerating it’s not as bad as before tho but I’m guessing it’s a lifter on the driver side that’s where it sounds like it’s coming from. If it was a rod knock I think you would be able to hear it during idle and under the car wouldn’t you? This sounds more like above.
 
Well now it sounds like something is bouncing around I’m not sure what but I was driving home Everytime I let off the gas sounds like something is rattling/banging but I put some gas into it and it would calm down but kind of still hear it once I got home I decided to open the hood and this noise was horrible sounds it sounded like something bouncing around yet it would come and go like if it were to bounce for 5 seconds straight then stop for a couple seconds then come back. Sounded like a single marble in a big metal box. so I did what anybody would do is panic and shut the car off. I checked the dipstick and it was clean still form the change earlier. I checked under the oil cap nothing on it. And that’s cuz I took the valve cover off yesterday when I first heard the tic and everything was fine. Not sure what to think at this point other than maybe removing the heads.
 
Check for a piece of plastic. The intake manifold has a piece of plastic tube that breaks off sometimes and rattles around. Same thing happened to me, sounded just like rod knock. If you find it, just remove it and get rid of it.
 
As far as the plugs go, the sound is LOUD and stays constant no metter the RPM. It will sound like an old-school steam locomotive but much faster



Did the noise sound like shaking a coke can with small pebbles in it?

Take a vid of it
 
As far as the plugs go, the sound is LOUD and stays constant no metter the RPM. It will sound like an old-school steam locomotive but much faster



Did the noise sound like shaking a coke can with small pebbles in it?

Take a vid of it
No but now you can hear this at idle since last night I got home it’s 2 different noises the first one was the noise I hear by the head then the second loud one sounds like it’s in the middle on top of the engine yet it goes away. It won’t let me post a video on here which I wish I could but no it sounds just like a single marble bouncing around everywhere
 
Check for a small piece of plastic from the valve cover. It breaks off and will bounce around making a clacking sound, sounds just like a spent rod or valve clatter. Use a flashlight and check it with the cover off, just watch for oil spill.
 
Check for a small piece of plastic from the valve cover. It breaks off and will bounce around making a clacking sound, sounds just like a spent rod or valve clatter. Use a flashlight and check it with the cover off, just watch for oil spill.
Hey brotha lmao so i decided to take out the whole damn motor :rlaugh:because why not I’m gonna install cams so let’s just take it out I decided to see since the knock got more serious I ended up opening the oil pan since everything was fine with the top half except there was plastic pieces inside and now most of my rod bearings weren’t good! They were brand new!!! Just that they didn’t tighten the rods tight enough like they were tight just not enough and boom messed up my bearings so I decided to just buy another set since I caught it early and it didn’t mess up anything so imma put in the bearings put my cams and shove that motor back in
 
So you did see plastic pieces? That could be what was making the sound, the piece of the intake I said about - which got shredded. Or did the oil pump go?
It was the plastic pieces oil pump I bought brand new when rebuilding the car but turns out my crank got messed up pretty bad I’m not sure it’s either I fix the one I have since it’s from my Windsor block or I try to find another. I had to buy new rod bearings and crank bearings
 
Hope you get everything fixed soon brother..... I know from sounds that when an engine is quiet at idle/low RPM with a slide tap/ know and picks up with RPM that is 9 out of 10 times the rod bearings.... glad you got it apart before more damage could occur...

Ed
 
