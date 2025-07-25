Rough idle - cylinder 1 and 6 misfire HELP

Where do I start? It originally had a cylinder 1 and 6 misfire check engine light and had a rough idle when cold. Then a couple weeks later it turned into a high idle but no check engine light or rough idle. I replaced the coils and IAC and no difference. Then I got a performance catback and it made the high idle even higher. I cleaned the throttle body and no difference. I did a blowby check by opening the oil filler cap and putting my hand over the hole. Zero blowby.



Then i learned about disconnecting the battery for 20 mins. Did that and now my high idle has turned into a low and rough idle when warm. Check engine light came back on and is still saying cylinder 1 and 7 misfire. Its also backfiring out the exhaust when letting off gas when rolling (sounds good tho lol)



I'm confused because when under hard acceleration the car has plenty of power and no issues. Just has issues idling. When cold its fine and idles at 1k rpm but slightly shakey. When its warm it'll bounce between 500 and 700 and it shakes the car. There's zero issues on hard acceleration.



Also unsure if this is related but I swear there's like an air noise or knocking noise coming from under the car? Sounds like around the catalytic converters. It does have high flow cats. Its absolutely not coming from the engine tho.



The guy who installed my catback said at the downstream 02 sensor there was a very small hole but it shouldn't affect anything as its downstream.



Where do I start??? Injectors first or plugs? Has new coils, IAC, cleaned throttle body.



Just want a smooth idle