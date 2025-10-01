V-6 thermostatically controlled cooling fan - on when cold - new behaviour

What controls the V-6 thermostatically controlled cooling fan?
My 2005 v6, runs perfectly well, never overheats but I noticed recently that the electric cooling fan comes on a minute after a cold start.
Runs for a couple of minutes an then turns itself off until needed - i think. At least, I can't hear it when driving.

This is new behaviour - it only used to come on rarely, when the engine was quite hot and the AC blowing cold.
Any ideas or suggestions as to what is causing this?

The thermostat was replaced about 20k miles ago.

Thank you.
 

