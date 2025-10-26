Have a freshly built 302 back on the road. 1988 GT Hatchback. Was have some engine temp issues towards end of summer.



Quick rundown of some new parts



AFR 165cc Cylinder Heads

Stage 1 Trick Flow Camshaft

Edelbrock RPM intake

Stock block no boring or anything

Pro-M 75mm Mass Air Meter (24lb Injectors)

Cold Air Intake

Ford 24 lb fuel injectors

Champion 3-row radiator

Mishimoto dual 12” electric fans -2300 CFM

3G Alternator upgrade

new thermostat, sensors, hoses, gaskets etc.

Cowl hood



Had it on the road towards end of summer. On a really hot day it would run solid around 195F for 30 or so minutes with no issues but then after that would slowly creep up pushing past 210. This would be in stop and go traffic.



Have a 180 degree thermostat. Changed that and flushed system. Fans are running correct direction and just have them coming on at all times right now.



But now that it is cooler out and Fall here (around 60F) things have been running cooler. Seem to hover around 180-200. There was one day that was little hotter and I noticed it creeping up a little more closer to 210 so I just stopped and opened hood. After 10 mins or so engine temp seemed to drop just releasing the heat.



With all this said anyone have issues like this and maybe just these electric fans not being enough. Should I convert back to the stock mechanical one? Or are there other ways to get heat out of engine bay. I’m reading temps from autometer mechanical gauge. I have sensor tee’d in at front of manifold on driver side.



Note also since car is still being put together I don’t have the air dam and some of the other plastic parts back on. Didn’t think this would make huge difference but have seen comments about that. Maybe in someone else’s experience they have seen it make a big difference?



Just looking for any thoughts and comments. Like I said sort of a non issue now in the Fall but figuring issue will be back in the Summer.



Thanks in advance