Vacuum leak from IAC cylinder

I was suspecting a vacuum leak due to the way my car was driving, so I hooked up a DIY smoke machine to the back vac port and found that my IAC was leaking smoke/air, but not from the place I would have thought. It's actually leaking from around the cylinder (sorry, don't know the technical name for it). I have it highlighted in red in the photo.
Has anyone else experienced this, and are IAC valves prone to leaking from this location?
