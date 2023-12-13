Rust on valve

Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
234
20
28
San Antonio,Texas
#1
Ok I had a issue driveshaft broke hiway messed up trans so removed engine trans together (long tube headers). I had a exhaust leak at header so I removed header to replace gasket looked in exhaust ports at valves some look white but one had rust. Seems like coolant funny thing is I haven't noticed it anywhere oil or smoke? What should I do engine only 3 years old or so. Now can this could've been caused from running lean? I couldn't get afr correct and assumed it was cuz header exhaust leak but I think it might be cuz I was running valve covers for carburetor not efi. I thought it looked cool with 2 breathers but I think it sees it as vacuum I also found gas in between upper and lower intake. Any thoughts? Should I remove head ? I can't do a compression test like I said I pulled engine to remove transmission. Craked intake?Blown head gasket? I don't recall my engine overheating at all
 

Attachments

  • 6E87287A-B54B-40DF-88F8-A41CBC11B721.jpeg
    6E87287A-B54B-40DF-88F8-A41CBC11B721.jpeg
    1 MB · Views: 4
  • 70EAD76D-2DEB-4935-B014-1DFCB5930A5D.png
    70EAD76D-2DEB-4935-B014-1DFCB5930A5D.png
    1.7 MB · Views: 4
  • A2719AB5-D112-415A-A51D-1D125DBD9857.png
    A2719AB5-D112-415A-A51D-1D125DBD9857.png
    1.8 MB · Views: 4
  • EBFEDF8F-1012-4DCF-A236-D8C880A40328.png
    EBFEDF8F-1012-4DCF-A236-D8C880A40328.png
    2.2 MB · Views: 4
  • 60FBFC8A-7FD1-4D96-BF43-F4871E80A6FD.jpeg
    60FBFC8A-7FD1-4D96-BF43-F4871E80A6FD.jpeg
    884.4 KB · Views: 4

#2
You've got it out, you might as well swap the head gaskets. If you were getting water into the induction system then it's just one more thing you don't have to worry about.

Just clean up the heads and bolt them back on with a set of ARP head studs. Then it's just [done].
 
