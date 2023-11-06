Another issue on my 73 Mustang with a transplanted 87 TBird 5.0. As part of the swap, I decided to retain the emission control systems. One is the vapor recovery system. It uses a charcoal canister with draws (?) gasoline vapors from the fuel tank and via an electrical solenoid, using engine vacuum, draws the collected vapors into the intake.



My question is, when is it suppose to do that? I ask because I’ve noticed at idle, when I’ve first started the cold engine, that the solenoid is activated. That system is reducing the idle vacuum 2 inches. If I plug the vacuum draw, it runs a bit better; not a lot. It’s not running bad. I was just wondering if that is a sign of other trouble with the EEC-IV sysyem.



I have Probst’s book on the 80-87 EEC-IV book, and he mentions when the purge cycle usually occurs, but no mention or diagnosis of what to do if it is purging at an odd time/condition. Any ideas what to do or what this situation may indicate?