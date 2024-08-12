Vice Grip Garage Youtube Channel Updates

Aug 12, 2024
Budget builds, rescues, and how to's for the common folk. Classic cars & trucks, muscle cars, rat rods, motorcycles, and even Tractors.

#3


Does the 1935 ford still run? It's currently 318 mopar powered, and running terribly bad. Let's crawl it into the barn, and come up with a plan to build it much better!

#4


On this episode Dave and Derek tear the 1935 ford truck all the way down, removing the old mopar 318 Engine and transmission, and stock rear suspension with a GM posi rear. They'll also mock up the 9" rear end donated from a Lincoln. Visits the Dirthead Shed to watch Dave's version of the rear end build! https://youtube.com/@thedirtheadshed?si=97yDNXSItqWdujtp

#5


On this episode of Vice Grip Garage, Derek and Dave tackle reassembly and mock up on the 1935 Ford hotrod truck! Derek fits in the 302 and c4 Transmission, as Dave get's ready to add bars to the 4 link of the new Lincoln 9" Disc Brake rear end - it's really starting to take shape!

#6


In this video Derek finishes up the custom motor mounts, and Bentley helps build a custom crossmember for the c4 transmission. Dave get's the rear end to articulate, and tires are added to finally get a picture of what the truck will look like!

#7


A guys got a race against time on his hands to finish the 4-link rear suspension and get the truck back on all 4 tires.


#8


#9


This 1984 Dodge D100 was parked for over a decade untouched. A guy recently got it running and driving, but it desperately needs washed and a make over! let's make this an official "Going to Town RIG!"

#11


The day with Derek is finally happening! Brian was the winner of $3,000 VGG cash, $2,000 in @oreillyautoparts gift cards, and $1,000 towards charity from VGG. A guys traveled all the way to CT to try revive this 1955 Chevrolet Belair 2 door hardtop, that's been sitting in a garage for 37 years. This car is very rare - and one of only a few hundred completely assembled in Mexico! Let's see if we can get it back on the road!

#12


This is an incredible budget transformation for this Chrysler Imperial! Wash, Buff, and general clean up plus fuel system repair!

#13


Lawsuit is completely rotted and basically unsafe for the road so a guys going to fix that by adding speed Parts live in front of fans!

#14


Go to https://drinkag1.com/vicegrip to get a year supply of vitamin d3k2, and 5 extra travel packs of AG1 with your first purchase! Thanks to AG1 for sponsoring today’s video!
The 1986 Buick Grand National nicknamed the Bland National is back! it's time to work through its various issues mostly smoking terribly bad and a terrible miss. a guy is going to go ahead and put a new turbo on as well as clean the fuel injectors and replace various sensors to make this Buick Grand National run better than ever. and you better believe we're going to go test on it!!

#15


#16


In 1980 Freeda Purchased this beautiful low mile 1978 Anniversary corvette. She loved it, and cared for it. She spent quite a bit overhauling it, and making it look great. Years down the road, her daughter would inherit it, and thereafter the daughters son, my friend. That's where a guy comes in, and where this '78 is parked in a barn. I'm going to do everything I can to get this car back on the road and running once again!

#20


A guy picked up another Model A. This time a 1930 Fordoor. It's been parked in a shed for almost a decade - but I'm going to attempt to get it running and drive from Iowa to Tennessee!

Forums
Menu