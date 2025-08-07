Forced Induction Vortech impeller speed

Dontknowchit

Dontknowchit

Active Member
Jul 31, 2017
256
80
48
#1
I've got a v3 sci vortech supercharger spinning at 51,169rpm, 7.5psi I want to pulley down to 53,960. The blower is rated at 52,000. How big of a deal is this 1,900 rpm overage? The motor and the fueling can handle the higher pressure. This is the self contained oil unit and have read that overspinning them can cause the oil slinger to let lose, but that was guys going way over. Just trying to gauge what kind of risk this is to determine if I want to take it or not. I don't race it, it's a street car so it would very rarely see that hypothetical max.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Forced Induction Vortech Bearings!
Replies
8
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Hoytster
Hoytster
HeatShield
Engine 347 Supercharge Planning
Replies
1
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Haste347
H
90GTFIVO
Forced Induction Recommended harmonic balancer for Vortech SC
Replies
3
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blown88GT
Blown88GT
Nevz86GT
Forced Induction Paxton Novi 1220SL Noise
Replies
9
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
JimmyJamTheHamSlam
Part Suggestions 1996 / 1998 4.6L DOHC Mashup Engine Rebuild
Replies
1
Views
2K
SVT Tech Forum
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu