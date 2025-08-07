Dontknowchit
Jul 31, 2017
256
80
48
I've got a v3 sci vortech supercharger spinning at 51,169rpm, 7.5psi I want to pulley down to 53,960. The blower is rated at 52,000. How big of a deal is this 1,900 rpm overage? The motor and the fueling can handle the higher pressure. This is the self contained oil unit and have read that overspinning them can cause the oil slinger to let lose, but that was guys going way over. Just trying to gauge what kind of risk this is to determine if I want to take it or not. I don't race it, it's a street car so it would very rarely see that hypothetical max.