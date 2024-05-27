Hello everyone,



I recently replaced the headlight harness on my 1987 Foxbody GT with a Ron Francis harness that is designed to fit 1987 to 1990 models. Unfortunately, after installing the new harness, I have been experiencing several issues that I need some advice on.



1. **Side Markers Always On**: I noticed that the side markers stay on on ignition even when the headlight switch is turned off. This is quite concerning as it's clearly not functioning as it should.



2. **Horn Issue**: The horn has stopped working properly. Instead of the horn sounding, I only hear a clicking noise from the relay when I press the horn button.



3. **Strange Behavior with Fog Lights**: When I turn on the headlights and then switch on the fog lights, the horn suddenly starts sounding without me pressing the horn button.



Has anyone else experienced similar issues with the Ron Francis harness, or does anyone have suggestions on what might be causing these problems? Any guidance on how to troubleshoot or fix these issues would be greatly appreciated.





Thanks