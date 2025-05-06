I made a separate thread about an '88 GT that I just brought home last night. Before I went to look at the car the guy selling it said none of the gauges worked besides the speedometer. I get out there, look at the car, and see it has 1990+ 140mph speedometer cluster in it. The car has a good amount of electrical issues such as: the fuel pump comes on when you pull the multi-function switch like you were going to flash your highbeams (even when the key is off), both turn signal indicators on the cluster are always on, the tach doesn't work and randomly jumps around, the headlights don't work (could be bad bulbs, haven't had a chance to look yet), the map light doesn't work, the hvac illumination doesn't work, the cruise doesn't work, I was told the horn is stuck on.



I doubt all of those problems are related to the incorrect cluster being in it but I'm hoping a lot of the problems are related to that. I think I read somewhere the wiring is different between the '87 and '88 clusters compared to the 1990+ clusters.



They also did the classic mod of adding the white overlay.



What typically happens when someone puts an '89+ cluster in an '87 or '88 car?