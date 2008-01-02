what 302 blocks and heads are the same a 95

As far as the stock cast pistons go, my friends and I have had some pretty good "luck" with them over the years.



He had a 93 LX with heads, cam.. ect. he let a friend of his drive the car (not me lol) the guy missed a shift pretty bad, and buzzed the motor. everything seemed fine. About 6 months later, while replacing a headgasket (nitrous) we noticed that almost every piston had an extra "notch" in them. the valves had actually hit the pistons. So, we tore the heads down also.. some of the valves where bent,.. but in all honesty.. you would NEVER have known it. It ran the same ET's MPH ect, didnt burn oil.. nothing.



We fixed it up, (same pistons lol) put her back together, and it ran like a champ.. until we split the block in two!! and even when that crap took place,.. the motor STILL ran fine, just didnt have any oil pressure lol But, thats ok. it happened at the track, and we had trailered it down, so.. we loaded her up.. and off we went.



So, it could be a "hit and miss" deal.. but, we made enough power to split the block with the cast pistons.. like it was said above, if your tune is in check?.. I personally would worry more about the block, than I would be the pistons.



EDIT: yes, the 95 blocks are roller cam. every 5.0 (mustang) from at least 87 up is a roller motor. Im not sure about the other applications, the motor was used in a wide variety of vehicles that Ford produced, from trucks, to family cars.



The main differences are between the H.O and non H.O is the firing order, and I'm not sure about the valve-train.. but, I dont think they where a full roller deal like the H.0's.



As far as I know, the only MAJOR changes that happened over the years (H.0 motors), that "may" effect the strength of the bottom end is the pistons. Its either 90 or 91 that was the last year for the forged pistons, I know that 93-95 where cast.. beyond that, Im not positive when the change took place. I think it was 91, but dont quote me on that... because I think the "Cali" cars got the cast pistons first, then the fallowing year, every car had them. Im thinking Cali got them in 91, then the full changeover was in 92.. I could be wrong.



The reason for the change was emissions, as far as I understand. The cast pistons will expand quicker because of the heat, and seal the cylinder better/quicker than a forged piston will.



Anyway, sorry.. long ass'd edit.



Hope some of this helps.



My .02

Will.