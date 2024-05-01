AnthonyA1234
Active Member
-
Aug 17, 2020
-
- 470
-
- 46
-
- 38
Putting my GT back together after getting painted. It still needs a wet sand so my paint and body guy told me to just put the bumpers on and not the body kit ground effects.
My question is, can I put the bumper on now and attract the body kit pieces later? Or does the body kit piece slide between the bumper and fender?
