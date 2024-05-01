Paint and Body What order to reinstall GT body kit?

AnthonyA1234

AnthonyA1234

Active Member
Aug 17, 2020
470
46
38
Florida
#1
Putting my GT back together after getting painted. It still needs a wet sand so my paint and body guy told me to just put the bumpers on and not the body kit ground effects.

My question is, can I put the bumper on now and attract the body kit pieces later? Or does the body kit piece slide between the bumper and fender?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AeroCoupe
Engine BBK Cold Air Kit Rework
Replies
4
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
carDaniel15
Fox How do Fox, body kits fit each other?
Replies
0
Views
684
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
carDaniel15
carDaniel15
A
e85 kit for 99 gt
Replies
2
Views
748
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
1
New from SoDak
Replies
1
Views
404
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
R
Progress Thread Shelby's Mustang - project revived after 7 years...
Replies
11
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Blackhawkxx
Blackhawkxx
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu