what's in a name

F

Freakinstang

Member
May 5, 2022
6
2
13
oregon
So i picked up a 98 cobra, and I'm having a hell of a time finding body parts for it . Not because they're not available but because I don't know the name of the part that I'm looking for. The fiberglass piece's that run up the A pillar over the top and down the C pillar. What the heck is that called. My friend told me the hood flew up around 90 mph and smacked the top, and somehow the piece, that shall remain nameless; on the drivers side got broke. My guess is he broke it trying to remove it. Well if one of you could help a senile old fart I would surely appreciate it also there is a whole slew of weather strip and assorted hardware involved so if you know the name of a good supplier I would be thankful.
Thanks, BRIAN WAGNER AKA Freakinstang







m
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

78 Mach1
Sun visor tips
Replies
9
Views
892
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
N
A 'bit' Of A Mustang-a-holic
Replies
7
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ernnessstoo
E
FoxyMolly
Progress Thread Foxy Molly Build
Replies
30
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FoxyMolly
FoxyMolly
FoxyMolly
Brian The Newbie - Foxy Molly - 1989 Lx
Replies
4
Views
785
The Welcome Wagon
dhfawcett
dhfawcett
86GTVert#2
Fox T5 To Aod Conversion
Replies
2
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
86GTVert#2
86GTVert#2
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu