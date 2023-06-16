what's in a name

So i picked up a 98 cobra, and I'm having a hell of a time finding body parts for it . Not because they're not available but because I don't know the name of the part that I'm looking for. The fiberglass piece's that run up the A pillar over the top and down the C pillar. What the heck is that called. My friend told me the hood flew up around 90 mph and smacked the top, and somehow the piece, that shall remain nameless; on the drivers side got broke. My guess is he broke it trying to remove it. Well if one of you could help a senile old fart I would surely appreciate it also there is a whole slew of weather strip and assorted hardware involved so if you know the name of a good supplier I would be thankful.

Thanks, BRIAN WAGNER AKA Freakinstang















