Why the price difference in mufflers?

Oct 4, 2020
Looking around at different mufflers for my car...
I was going to take it to a muffler shop, but changed my mind as I would like to keep control of how the exhaust is assembled and what items I want to use...
So I want to keep the car fairly quiet, which means larger mufflers...
Whats the difference between a Walker $70 muffler and a flowmax $220 muffler? ( or other brands?
Is it mainly for a certain exhaust note? Better materials its manufactured with?
Lurn me here please......
 
