Window rolls down automatically

Valicy
New Member
-
- Feb 12, 2020
-
- 13
-
- 1
-
- 3
Got a ghost in my car. I left my window down a little and some water got in. After driving for 5-10 minutes my driver side window rolls down. Won't go back up. If I turn key off and back on I have about 5 seconds to roll the window back up before it goes down again. I removed the switch and it stops doing it. But if I plug it back in it goes down. Swapped switches and it still does it. I suspect it's getting commanded down and won't go up but I'm not sure where to look. Any troubleshooting tips for this problem?