Wire Attached to Solenoid is Draining Battery

When this Black and White wire is attached to the Solenoid, the battery drains in about 6 hours. When I hook up jumper cables I also get sparks when grounding the Negative Cable. So I've been leaving the battery disconnected, then connect it back when I want to drive. When I connect it back, whichever cable I connect second, sparks as well. With this wire disconnected, no spark when connecting the battery cables.

It runs into a harness that goes through the Firewall to the right of the Brake Booster just above the fuse panel. I checked underneath there, but there are too many wires bundled together, so it's hard to trace.

I did the typical Parasitic Draw test by connecting a test light to the battery and pulled fuses one by one, and the light stayed on through each one, so no luck there.
Check the Radio and Amp and those are it.

Any ideas to what this wire is connected to? With it disconnected, the Engine still starts.

93' 2.3L Automatic
 

Try disconnecting the wire with draw and then probe the fuse panel for a dead circuit. Maybe probe the fuse panel first to see what is live, then disconnect the wire and check the panel for dead spots. The offensive wire could be connected to multiple fuses so your test of pulling one at a time could be misleading.

20210414_205257.jpg
Highlighted the connected fuses.
 
Hey guys, sorry for the delayed response. I didn't realize I hadn't responded to ya'll.

So I disconnected the Door Lock Actuator, and that seemed to have solved the problem for now. I guess I'll know for sure once I put the new one in, if it were that, or the wire that runs from it somehow.

Much appreciate your responses.


For those who don't know, the Actuator is inside the door panel, and is what controls the locks.
Also, the second pic is near the Solenoid where the wire connects. This is what I disconnected which kept the Battery from draining. Forgot to post this in the first message.

Cheers Guys.

Acuator.jpg Locks.jpg
 
