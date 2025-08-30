Alternator Not Charging

May 10, 2007
Was working on my car today. Alternator seemed fine. Disconnected the battery while doing some stuff on it. When I reconnected it the negative post arched pretty good but car started and moved it out the garage. When it was time to move it back into the garage I noticed the battery light blinking. Battery is relocated to the rear. I checked the voltage with car running and it wasn’t charging.

I’m running a 4 gauge cable with a little fuse mega 200A from the starter solenoid to the alternator. I checked the 4 gauge post on the back of the alternator with key off and not getting power. I’m getting power at the solenoid. Checked one terminal on the mega fuse and had power. Checked the other side of terminal an no power.

Should I be getting power on both terminals of the mega fuse? This is all with a fully charged battery and key off.

A couple of things come to mind:

The arch when you went to reconnect the battery: A small arch is OK. A healthy one usually indicates that the diode in the alternator is bad. By hooking the terminal back up, you're essentially, trying to 'motor' the alternator. So, I would have that looked at.

If the above is true, then you could very well have blown the fuse.

With the battery disconnected and the engine off, you can test continuity of the fuse.
 
