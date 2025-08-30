Alternator Not Charging

Was working on my car today. Alternator seemed fine. Disconnected the battery while doing some stuff on it. When I reconnected it the negative post arched pretty good but car started and moved it out the garage. When it was time to move it back into the garage I noticed the battery light blinking. Battery is relocated to the rear. I checked the voltage with car running and it wasn’t charging.I’m running a 4 gauge cable with a little fuse mega 200A from the starter solenoid to the alternator. I checked the 4 gauge post on the back of the alternator with key off and not getting power. I’m getting power at the solenoid. Checked one terminal on the mega fuse and had power. Checked the other side of terminal an no power.Should I be getting power on both terminals of the mega fuse? This is all with a fully charged battery and key off.