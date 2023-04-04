Cincylance
WTB: original black cloth seats in excellent condition for 90-93 Mustang. My car is a 91 convertible LX but will consider all. Will also consider original gray cloth seats with black vinyl sides in excellent condition or 92-93 opal gray cloth seats with charcoal vinyl sides. Bonus points for convertible seats.
Top dollar paid. Had one new and really like the original cloth interior. MUST BE IN GREAT SHAPE.
Email me for the fastest response: [email protected]
