Thanks! Very informative! I currently have leather sport seats, but prefer the factory “tweed”.

I am very familiar with upholstery work as my father did auto upholstery for over 50 years. Unfortunately he passed two years ago and a wealth of knowledge went with him.

I bought a set of replacement foam from TMI for both front seats and two weeks ago installed foam on the driver’s side bottom (cushion) because it was so broken down. See pic below of new foam in seat bottom. Sits great now, but I want cloth, not leather.

Sounds like no one makes a replacement set of upholstery that looks just like OEM cloth, so looks like my options are:

- buy an Acme / TMI set

- go to an upholsterer to have something custom made

- look for a used cloth set and patch/repair as needed



Has anyone here installed TMI foam under their factory upholstery? Like I say, I did one cushion on my leather seat with good results but am curious if anyone has done the same with their cloth (tweed) sport seats.