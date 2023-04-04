WTB/Trade WTB: original black cloth seats for 90-93 ($$$)

C

Cincylance

Member
Aug 4, 2019
19
4
13
Cincinnati, Ohio
WTB: original black cloth seats in excellent condition for 90-93 Mustang. My car is a 91 convertible LX but will consider all. Will also consider original gray cloth seats with black vinyl sides in excellent condition or 92-93 opal gray cloth seats with charcoal vinyl sides. Bonus points for convertible seats.

Top dollar paid. Had one new and really like the original cloth interior. MUST BE IN GREAT SHAPE.

Email me for the fastest response: [email protected]
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
34,362
15,807
234
Box behind Walmart
Cincylance said:
Thank you for the link. Yes, I did but cannot find a good close-up image of what the cloth looks like. Is it close to the original cloth or more of a coarse tweed like Acme and OPR use? Thanks.
Click to expand...
Good question but I am not sure. TMI generally makes good reproductions but they're unable to reproduce some colors, Canyon Red for instance.

You should start a thread here: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/forums/1979-1995-fox-sn95-0-2-3l-general-talk.47/ and see who has a set.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
rednotch

rednotch

Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
665
278
93
south jersey
Cincylance said:
Thank you for the link. Yes, I did but cannot find a good close-up image of what the cloth looks like. Is it close to the original cloth or more of a coarse tweed like Acme and OPR use? Thanks.
Click to expand...
If your talkIng about tweed and not the standard low back cloth seats... Tmi, and acme use the same tweed material for black , AM reboxes acme products. Acme does the piping it vinyl vs tweed witch is how the oem was, but the material doesn't hold well to it vś the vinyl. This a side by side of acme and tmi black tweed, acme also fits tighter where tmi is built around there new foam kit. Most people complain about how much higher they sit with it. I just rebuild the old foam and ad a layer over it.
320636563_1449650325841631_6206268802757187408_n.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
rednotch

rednotch

Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
665
278
93
south jersey
Noobz347 said:
Good question but I am not sure. TMI generally makes good reproductions but they're unable to reproduce some colors, Canyon Red for instance.

You should start a thread here: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/forums/1979-1995-fox-sn95-0-2-3l-general-talk.47/ and see who has a set.
Click to expand...
If your oem seats are semi decent and will shampoo out but only have a tear in the bolster like most.... You can buy a used rear lower in the same color pretty cheap most of the time, cut the stitching out and find an upholstery shop, most will be able to use the material to fix the front seats to look almost new. Fixed a lot of oem tweed grey seats doing that.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
C

Cincylance

Member
Aug 4, 2019
19
4
13
Cincinnati, Ohio
Thanks! Very informative! I currently have leather sport seats, but prefer the factory “tweed”.
I am very familiar with upholstery work as my father did auto upholstery for over 50 years. Unfortunately he passed two years ago and a wealth of knowledge went with him.
I bought a set of replacement foam from TMI for both front seats and two weeks ago installed foam on the driver’s side bottom (cushion) because it was so broken down. See pic below of new foam in seat bottom. Sits great now, but I want cloth, not leather.
Sounds like no one makes a replacement set of upholstery that looks just like OEM cloth, so looks like my options are:
- buy an Acme / TMI set
- go to an upholsterer to have something custom made
- look for a used cloth set and patch/repair as needed

Has anyone here installed TMI foam under their factory upholstery? Like I say, I did one cushion on my leather seat with good results but am curious if anyone has done the same with their cloth (tweed) sport seats.
 

Attachments

  • A05F94B0-215F-49F6-B4E0-74E52B56C4C0.jpeg
    A05F94B0-215F-49F6-B4E0-74E52B56C4C0.jpeg
    767.9 KB · Views: 9
rednotch

rednotch

Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
665
278
93
south jersey
You can buy the nos oem tweed fabric by the yard but you will a crazy amount for it, SMS on the west coast has a large supply of ford nos material, and there's a guy Facebook hawking some for even more money but can't think of his name. Used grey tweed seats pop up cheap so that little trick with using a spare rear cover for material works, used black ppl start to ask stupid money for beat up junk that tends to need more then a bolster repair.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
C

Cincylance

Member
Aug 4, 2019
19
4
13
Cincinnati, Ohio
rednotch said:
You can buy the nos oem tweed fabric by the yard but you will a crazy amount for it, SMS on the west coast has a large supply of ford nos material, and there's a guy Facebook hawking some for even more money but can't think of his name. Used grey tweed seats pop up cheap so that little trick with using a spare rear cover for material works, used black ppl start to ask stupid money for beat up junk that tends to need more then a bolster repair.
Click to expand...
That's my back-up plan. I think I have 3-1/2 yards I've had stashed away since 1996!
 
rednotch

rednotch

Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
665
278
93
south jersey
If your looking for oem correct to the car you looking for 90-91 front seats, being a vert means it's going to be harder to find used . Only thing harder to find is the one year only opal gray rear tweed seat back for a 93 coupe so you may end up having to. Best bet is Facebook these days for used stuff sadly and its full of scamers.
 
C

Cincylance

Member
Aug 4, 2019
19
4
13
Cincinnati, Ohio
I'm open to options as long as the seats are from a 90-93 and in great shape. I want the original material more for nostalgia than correctness and can always upholster my current back seat to match if someone has nice front seats from a 90-93. My only requirements are that the seats be in great shape and the vinyl sides/back be either black or dark gray vinyl. The cloth can be titanium gray, opal gray, or black.
My interior is all black and the exterior is titanium, so pretty much all those cloth colors will look compatible.
I'll check my local Facebook marketplace to see if anything turns up.
 
rednotch

rednotch

Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
665
278
93
south jersey
That grey seat If factory is opal, 93 only, rest of the grays had the lighter titanium color vinyl for the sides and back. The blacks look like factory 90-91. I have a set of those 93 seats I'm recovering for a car but covers are in ruff shape so not useful.


not mine but not too far from me so pops up in Facebook search, 93 opal vert fronts, they used way to stong of a cleaner on it. But might work for ya?. https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/788144852278809/
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
rednotch

rednotch

Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
665
278
93
south jersey
Titanium has a lighter brown/ tan tint to it, cameras make it hard to compare but way different in person opal is the darker more blueish shade.... All 90-92 factory tweed gray sport seats would be titanium vinyl backed, 93 is only one with the darker opal, aftermarket is what ever they thought matched
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Interior and Upholstery TMI cloth/tweed interior, is it anything like the original cloth?
Replies
27
Views
989
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cincylance
C
S
WTB/Trade 90-93 convertible front seatbelt Drivers side - Black
Replies
0
Views
297
Interior Exterior Parts
Soup5915
S
B
Price?
Replies
28
Views
2K
What is it Worth?!?!?
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Rdub6
Interior and Upholstery 90-93 Upholstery
Replies
1
Views
935
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
K
WTB/Trade WTB ‘90-‘93 Notchback
Replies
0
Views
864
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Kthornton2
K
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu