Fox "Y" pipe 3.8L '83/6 stang

chrlsful

Mar 6, 2021
Gotta car up in the hills miles away. No exhaust. Cats cut out pre sale to me. Add
on this site 6 mo for the Y had no response. I thought someone might name a part number.
OR have used/usable (Walker duz not carry the part).

Gota guy will bend up something but I have no schematic to follow. I kept the flanges here @ the house but that just gives tube od/id.

Any 1 know dimensions? bent 6, '83/6, 238 ci stang oe motor (or 3.8L). Has a C5 auto to clear as well...
 

