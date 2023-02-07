Gotta car up in the hills miles away. No exhaust. Cats cut out pre sale to me. Add

on this site 6 mo for the Y had no response. I thought someone might name a part number.

OR have used/usable (Walker duz not carry the part).



Gota guy will bend up something but I have no schematic to follow. I kept the flanges here @ the house but that just gives tube od/id.



Any 1 know dimensions? bent 6, '83/6, 238 ci stang oe motor (or 3.8L). Has a C5 auto to clear as well...