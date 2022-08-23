WTB/Trade Y Pipe::'83/6 v6 3.8L

C

chrlsful

Active Member
Mar 6, 2021
270
37
38
Lawrence Swamp, S.Amherst, MA
Have 3.8L - cant find a Walker or other after mrkt "Y" pipe. PO cut off catalytic converters for sale before I got the car.
Is a 1985 fox LTD 3.8 w/C5 transmission (all same as '83/6 stang).
Wanna go stock including O2 (I assume) and catalytic converter...
Thanks for the 450 'hits'.
Drop-in any info or
contacts U have
PLEZ~
[email protected], no phone here.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


C

chrlsful

Active Member
Mar 6, 2021
270
37
38
Lawrence Swamp, S.Amherst, MA
might B gettin close w/a '86/8 bird one from oem industries on fleeBay.
Great schematics/measurements for the bender, O2, hanger locations'n where 45*s, etc.
I thought it might have 2 cats, shows 1...
I'm pretty set - "by the grace of the (stangnet) gods", ie members willing to share!
Hot Digity !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Fox "Y" pipe 3.8L '83/6 stang
Replies
6
Views
246
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
chrlsful
C
kiddiccarus
Progress Thread 1995 3.8L Vert (2002 3.8L Dual Port Engine)
Replies
33
Views
7K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu