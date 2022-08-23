chrlsful
Have 3.8L - cant find a Walker or other after mrkt "Y" pipe. PO cut off catalytic converters for sale before I got the car.
Is a 1985 fox LTD 3.8 w/C5 transmission (all same as '83/6 stang).
Wanna go stock including O2 (I assume) and catalytic converter...
Thanks for the 450 'hits'.
Drop-in any info or
contacts U have
PLEZ~
[email protected]
