03 Cobra T56 Into My Fox (speedo & Clutch Fork Position)

Just searching around to see what others did and came across this. I'm aware it's an old thread... Time will tell, but I'm pretty happy with the inital results of installing the Cable-x. It will not solve the factory cruise, though, as the VSS won't cleanly adapt to install into the box. You could probably fabricate an adapter, but my solution was to install a Dakota signal converter. See my Black Jack thread for more details.



Pros: Infinitely adjustable, so you not stick with a drive:driven gear combination that, though optimized, remains off by 3%+. For my 4.10s, this is especially true. Also, no more chewed up 23-tooth driven gears.



If using the Dakota, it's even more adjustable, and the adjustment is as easy as pulling up their app and changing a multiplier. I've done it on the fly to dial in an exact reading while cruising.



Cons: Cable-x is very sensitive to interference and sends erratic 'jumps' to my speedo when stopped. Didn't do it on my test drives while moving, though. I should probably run its own dedicated power supply, but spliced into another available switched power source already under dash



Still bounces a bit at low speed. Seems pretty stable above 20-25 mph.



Slow to register while accelerating from a stop. Once rolling keeps registered down to 10 or so mph.