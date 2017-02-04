03 Cobra T56 Into My Fox (speedo & Clutch Fork Position)

Jason 302
I know this has been discussed before, but I just want to make sure I haven't missed any options as far as making my speedo work. For those who don't know, the T56 out of the 03 Cobra has an electric speedo, and the fox has a mechanical. For those who have done this swap, what option did you go with?
Option 1: Cable X $340
Converts electric signal into mechanical motion.
Pros: Allows use of stock gauge and stock cable.
Cons: Mixed reviews on reliability, accuracy, durability, delay. Where to mount it?
http://www.atrol.com/cablex.htm
Option 2: Modify tailshaft $325-$400
Modifies the tailshaft to receive mechanical speedo cable
Pros: Clean factory style installation
Cons: Requires longer cable speedo cable, have to take apart tailshaft + shipping costs
http://t56cablespeedometer.com/t56-cable-drive-conversion/
Option 3: Aftermarket Gauges $675
Swap out the factory gauges for aftermarket electric gauges
Pro: Clean look, simple solution
Cons: Most expensive option
http://www.florida50.com/buy-1987-1993-mustang-instrument-clusters-2.htm
I found a smoking deal on this transmission and I couldn't pass it up, was hoping to get some more feedback from what I've already researched. Thanks guys.
